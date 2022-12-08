Sarah Silverman Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American singer and comedian Sarah Silverman has announced a tour that will kick off on January 20 in Denver. The trek, billed as the Grow Some Lips tour, will run through March 16 in New York. Silverman will also make stops in Chicago, New York City, and Washington DC, among other cities. Check out the full schedule of the tour below.

The two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, best known for her performances on the popular show Saturday Night Live, also has a show scheduled for December 8 in Hollywood, California.

A Live Nation presale for Sarah Silverman’s tour will kick off on December 8 at 10.00 am PT, using the code CHEER. The general onsale will begin on December 9 via Ticketmaster.

Sarah Silverman 2022-2023 Tour Dates

December 08 – Hollywood, CA at Hollywood Improv

January 20 – Denver, CO at Comedy Works (early show)

January 20 – Denver, CO at Comedy Works (late show)

January 21 – Denver, CO at Comedy Works (early show)

January 21 – Denver, CO at Comedy Works (late show)

January 27 – Irvine, CA at Irvine Improv (early show)

January 27 – Irvine, CA at Irvine Improv (late show)

January 28 – Irvine, CA at Irvine Improv (early show)

January 28 – Irvine, CA at Irvine Improv (late show)

February 03 – Washington, DC at The Kennedy Center

February 04 – Atlantic City, NJ at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

February 05 – Huntington, NY at The Paramount

February 10 – Atlanta, GA at Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 11 – Chicago, IL at The Chicago Theatre

February 23 – Vancouver, BC at Just for Laughs Festival

February 24 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre

February 25 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

March 09 – Madison, WI at Orpheum Theater

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre

March 11 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit

March 16 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

Sarah Silverman was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2009

Sarah Silverman is a writer and performer best known for her sketches on Saturday Night Live. She also currently hosts The Sarah Silverman Podcast on YouTube.

She also starred in and produced The Sarah Silverman Program, which went live from 2007 to 2010 on Comedy Central. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Silverman also released an autobiography titled The Bedwetter in 2010, and also appeared in other television series including Mr. Show and V.I.P. She starred in the drama, I Smile Back, for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Silverman is also being considered for The Daily Show, which Trevor Noah is set to quit on December 8. The series will return from hiatus on January 17, 2023 and will feature a diverse collection of celebrity hosts.

Other correspondents being considered for the role include Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans, among others.

Also being considered for the position is Hasan Minhaj, a Daily Show alumni who also hosted his own political show on Netflix.

