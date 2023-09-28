Savannah Chrisley's brother Kyle Chrisley pays tribute to Nic Kerdiles

Upon hearing Nic Kerdiles's death news on Saturday, September 23, fans were shocked beyond words. In the wake of this tragic news, Nic Kerdiles's ex-fiancee Savannah Chrisley's family has also paid tribute to him.

A recent Instagram post shared by Savannah's brother Kyle Chrisley, who has also appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, and According to Chrisley, was dedicated to Nic Kerdiles and included an emotional message.

Kyle Chrisley mentioned the following in the caption of the post:

“There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It’s devastating for our family and my heart aches for his. Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard working and was always there for you. He wasn’t just Savannah’s ex fiancé, he was a part of our family.”

He also shared:

“My daddy loved him, my nanny adored him and I know Savannah is beside herself. It’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Please pray for comfort for everyone that knew him and loved him.”

The cause of death for Nic Kerdiles, a former NHL player, is said to be a motorcycle accident, according to ESPN reports.

Savannah Chrisley paid tribute to her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley met for the first time in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. However, their relationship didn't last long, and it was revealed in 2020 that they had split up.

On September 24, Savannah Chrisley posted a collage video of her time with Nic Kerdiles on Instagram with the caption:

“Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb.”

Additionally, she mentioned the following:

“I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love…So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye…We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle.”

As part of her explanation, she also expressed her gratitude for being in a relationship with Nic Kerdiles for five years, adding some insight into their fun and loving relationship. She also said that the relationship between her and Nic, despite its challenges, was “meaningful.”

They both decided to end their relationship in 2020. Savannah Chrisley shared how they made this decision because things were going too fast in their relationship, so they decided to end it together. Despite their breakup, both stars maintained a friendship. During a People interview in November 2020, she shared the following:

"Our situation is very unique. For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends. He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting. I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone.”

Additionally, Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley mentioned how they were very different and were unable to meet the expectations of the other person.