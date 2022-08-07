'Say Yes To The Dress' bride tries hard to please her entourage after getting engaged the night before

TLC's Say Yes To The Dress returned for an all-new episode on Saturday night, and this week Kleinfeld welcomed a bride who had been planning her wedding for over 20 years. Monique wanted a dress that was fit for the Queen and would leave guests dazzled from the minute she walked down the aisle. She was looking for a beautiful ball gown that could be paired with a belt.

Episode 5 of Say Yes To The Dress, titled I Got Engaged Last Night!, featured three brides-to-be who walked through Kleinfeld doors hoping to find the dress of their dreams for their special day. One was Monique, who had been with her fiance for over 20 years.

Say Yes to the Dress @syttd This fashionista came to her appointment with an unconventional request… Can Randy and Lisa find a wedding dress with wings? Find out on #SYTTD tonight at 8/7c on TLC. This fashionista came to her appointment with an unconventional request… Can Randy and Lisa find a wedding dress with wings? Find out on #SYTTD tonight at 8/7c on TLC. https://t.co/Wu9o74DwK2

Although the Say Yes To The Dress bride might've been planning her wedding for 20 years, she revealed that she had gotten engaged the previous night. Monique knew exactly what she was looking for, but her entourage were the ones who were hard to please. She brought her daughter and her cousin along to help her choose the perfect dress.

With $8,500 as her budget, Monique's dress also had to suit Paige, her wig that she brought along. What was surprising for her consultant was that the bride-to-be got engaged just the night before. The Say Yes To The Dress bride met her fiance when they were back in middle school. But things didn't hit off until they were 20/21 years old.

As excited as she was to find her perfect dress, Monique also had to please her entourage, who seemed like a more demanding crowd.

Monique's entourage were harsh critics of her gowns in Say Yes To The Dress

After raising her kids, it was finally Monique's time to live her life. Monique shared that she had everything already planned and ready for her wedding. The only thing that was left was her wedding dress. The Say Yes To The Dress bride was looking for a ballgown that was a statement piece and dramatic. She also wanted a dress that had its share of bling.

Since she was petite, it was a difficult task for her consultant to find a dress that wouldn't swallow her up. She had to find the right dress that would accentuate her. The Say Yes To The Dress consultant picked two dresses for Monique to try on. The first one was a strapless gown that had floral work on it. The second one had a lot of bling on it with a deep neck and back.

The bride-to-be liked both dresses and couldn't wait to try them on for her entourage. When Monique walked out with the first strapless dress, her daughter and cousin were quiet and had nothing to say. They only shared that they found it cute, but that was pretty much it.

Say Yes to the Dress @syttd This beautiful bride got engaged LAST NIGHT! After waiting 20 years, she’s at Kleinfeld to find the perfect ball gown for her special day. Watch #SYTTD tonight at 8/7c on TLC. This beautiful bride got engaged LAST NIGHT! After waiting 20 years, she’s at Kleinfeld to find the perfect ball gown for her special day. Watch #SYTTD tonight at 8/7c on TLC. https://t.co/mJfIE34wIJ

Monique wanted to try it on with a belt. Mindy paired it with a thin rhinestone belt, but it wasn't enough to impress the bride's entourage. Back to the dressing room, Monique tried on the second dress that was sleeveless with lots of net, lace and bling. She decided to wear her wig with the dress to see how the final look would be.

As she walked out of the dressing room, her daughter and cousin shut down the dress right off the bat, claiming that it wasn't the one. It left Monique shocked, and she added that it also offended her wig. Her entourage shared that it gave them princess quinceanera vibes, not the queen vibes Monique deserved.

Finally, Mindy picked out another strapless dress that was quite similar to the first one, but with a little less floral work, but a good amount of bling. When Monique finally walked out, she looked stunning in it and didn't need a belt to accessorize the dress.

Her entourage teared up seeing, claiming that she looked gorgeous in the dress. Monique couldn't help but sob. After seeing the entire look with a rhinestoned headband, it was finally time for Monique to make a decision, and she said yes to the dress.

Say Yes To The Dress airs every Saturday at 8:00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

