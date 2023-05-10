"Scientology is interested": Hilarious Tom Cruise and Shakira memes erupt amid latest report

Reports that American actor Tom Cruise is trying to "pursue" Colombian singer Shakira have sparked hilarious reactions online. Over the weekend, the 60-year-old star and Shakira were spotted hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix held in Miami with a source sharing that the former is really interested in the singer.

An insider told Page Six:

“He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry.”

Shakira Radio Stats @Shakira_Radio Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted together at the Miami Grand Prix.



📸: Mark Sutton Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted together at the Miami Grand Prix.📸: Mark Sutton https://t.co/pa2v2bAb13

This comes after Shakira broke up with her longtime partner, former Spanish football player Gerard Pique, in June 2022 after he was caught cheating on the singer with his present girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The new reports have sparked hilarious reactions from netizens online, with one of them commenting:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Tom Cruise's alleged interest in Shakira. (Image via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

The reference to Scientology stems from Cruise being an advocate of the controversial faith and his involvement with the Church of Scientology since 1990.

Twitter reactions on Tom Cruise trying to woo Shakira

After the reports that Tom Cruise is trying to pursue Shakira went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs asking the Hips Don't Lie singer to stay away from the Mission Impossible actor.

Others were having a hard time believing that Tom Cruise is thinking of wooing Shakira, and slammed the actor for his actions, adding that what he needs to be interested in is knowing more about his estranged daughter, Suri Cruise.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting on Cruise allegedly trying to pursue Shakira. (Image via @ThePopTingz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting on Cruise allegedly trying to pursue Shakira. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting on Cruise allegedly trying to pursue Shakira. (Image via @NYPost/Twitter)

While speaking to Page Six, the source gave information on what's allegedly going on with Cruise and Shakira. They said that at the moment, Shakira "needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom.”

They added that the Top Gun actor happens to be a "talented and a nice-looking guy." They also said that she is not taller than him, with her being 5'2 and Cruise being 5'7.

shakirastuff | fan account @shakirastuff_

Shakira and her son Milan with Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix. Shakira and her son Milan with Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix. 🏁https://t.co/elWk0owf6Q

Another source told Page Six that Tom Cruise was so wooed by Shakira that he allegedly sent her flowers.

On May 7, the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the Colombian singer were seen conversing in a special hospitality room and spending time together on the race's starting line.

Shakira is a mother to two kids - Sasha and Milan - whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Pique. Cruise has fathered three kids from his two previous marriages, Isabella and Connor, with Nicole Kidman, and Suri with Katie Holmes.

