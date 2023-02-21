Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle “Hemp” sneakers: Where to buy and more explored 

This year, Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas will release their new colloborative work Gazelle “Hemp” sneakers. The release will be part of a larger collection of their collaborations, which will also introduce many other versions of these silhouettes.

The new model will be available via the official page of Adidas CONFIRMED and other selected global sneaker retailers. Fow now, there is no specific information regarding when the new shoes will be available in the market and what will be the exact price.

More about the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle “Hemp” sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Gazelle “Hemp” sneakers close-ups (Image via Sole Collector)

Adidas Gazelle is a classic sneaker style that has been popular for many decades. The shoe was first introduced in 1968 as a training shoe, and it quickly gained popularity among athletes and casual wearers alike.

Since then, the popular sneaker model has become an iconic sneaker that has been worn by people from all walks of life. Its simple yet stylish design, with three stripes on the sides and a classic suede upper, has made it a popular choice for those looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe.

Like previous collaborations, the new sneaker features an eco-friendly combination of materials, such as uppers with woven hemp, a tongue made of vegan leather and the classic Three Stripe symbol.

There is also a gum rubber sole made from eco-friendly materials and a flashy orange heel with "HEMP" on the side.

While traditional colorways are often constructed from leather, suede, or even nubuck, this initiative is looking towards methods to make mass goods in a way that is more environmentally friendly.

Hemp, in contrast to cotton, takes relatively little water to develop, and once it does, it grows fast and requires just half the amount of farmland that other plants of a similar kind do.

The new version is highlighted by a woven green and white top along with a synthetic leather lacing structure. It comes in a cardboard packaging that is 100% recyclable, and has a tongue crafted from recycled shoes.

In 2016, Adidas renewed the Gazelle model with its stunning ‘90s influencial ideas. Though they've been redesigned from the ground up, the sneakers are mechanically different from the originals but with the same ribbing, texture and even stitches). They have a rather retro look, but history shows that trends come and go.

Over the years, the Adidas Gazelle has gone through many iterations, including new colors, materials, and variations in design. Despite these changes, the popularity of the shoe has remained high.

It is an old-school sneaker that gives a retro vibe, making it perfect for casual wear. This model may not be suitable for running or training, but it will surely give a classic and esthetic look for day-to-day fashion.

Today, the Adidas Gazelle is still a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and fashionistas. That's why there's a brand new wave of sneakerheads buying them up right now. It has become a symbol of timeless style and a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

