While investigating the shooting death of Calgary bartender, Dexter Bain, undercover officers posed as a fake crime lord named "Mr. Big" and members of his made-up organization. It was a months-long sting operation that police used to get a confession out of the suspect Kyle Ledesma.

Reports state that on two occasions, Ledesma detailed the shootout which occurred in the service area of the Our Place Pub. The shootout, which was part of a botched burglary in November 2010, led to Dexter's death. Kyle confessed to shooting the victim twice in the back of the head before fleeing the scene with 15 pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash.

An upcoming episode of ID's See No Evil will further delve into Dexter Bain's murder investigation on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Titled Mr. Big, the synopsis of the episode reads:

"In a Calgary pub in 2010, 36-year-old barman Dexter Bain is brutally slain during a failed robbery; detectives use surveillance footage from a nearby store to find the suspect and stage a filmed sting operation to prove who pulled the trigger."

Bain, who was critically injured when authorities found him in the early morning hours shortly after the shooting, died while being rushed to the hospital.

Surveillance footage from a nearby store was used to locate Calgary bartender Dexter Bain's shooter

Dexter Bain worked at the Our Place Pub & Grill in Calgary, Canada, as a part-time bartender. He was shot twice in the back of the head during a botched burglary. According to the Calgary Herald, two men barged into the back/service area of the establishment at 3:30 am after closing hours. They shot Bain who was closing up at the time because his co-worker had called in sick.

Two patrons called 911 and the 36-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The witnesses were inside the bar when the incident occurred and claimed that they saw Bain, critically wounded, rush out of the service area and urged them to run. The victim told them that he was assaulted by intruders trying to break into the pub.

While investigating the murder, police found crucial surveillance footage from a neighboring convenience store. The footage captured three suspicious men entering the establishment around the time the shooting occurred. One of them was even spotted concealing a gun in his pocket.

Snippets from the footage were circulated across various police departments. That was when one of the officers recognized two of the men from a similar event that occurred a few before Dexter Bain's shooting. While the previous incident was non-fatal, they had recovered .22 caliber bullets from the crime scene, the same as the ones used to kill Bain, along with a cellphone.

Using the phone, they were able to determine the identity of the perpetrator as Kyle Ledesma. About 15 weeks later, Ledesma's cousin was shot with similar bullets. They were also able to retrieve the alleged weapon and trace it back to Ledesma but needed more concrete evidence to bring him to justice.

Undercover officers posing as a fake crime lord "Mr. Big" got Kyle Ledesma to confess to Dexter Bain's shooting

Detectives then launched a months-long sting operation with undercover officers posing as Mr. Big, the fake leader of a crime organization. Pretending to be members of Mr. Big's gang, officers earned Kyle Ledesma's confidence over the months. They eventually got him to confess about bartender Dexter Bain's shooting on two separate occasions.

The 32-year-old claimed he fired two shots at the back of the victim's head as he tried to fight them for breaking into the pub. Ledesma said that the shooters then fled the scene with 15 pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash. These recorded confessions, described as "the most compelling and accurate evidence of what happened," were used during his 2015 trial.

Kyle Ledesma was found guilty of second-degree murder in Dexter Bain's shooting death and sentenced to life in prison. He was retried following an appeal after a few years and was once again convicted and sentenced to life without parole for a minimum of 12 years.

Learn more about Dexter Bain's murder case on ID's See No Evil this Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

