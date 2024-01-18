The 25-year-old car mechanic from Green Bay, Josh Richards, was the target of a nightclub shooting on December 7, 2013. Richards had launched his business of turning old school buses into party buses with his friend Galen and had been clubbing at Luna Lounge when other party-goers heard a loud pop around 1:50 a.m.

Josh Richards was taken to a local hospital facility where he was pronounced dead the following day. The See No Evil episode titled Run for the Door showcases the investigation into the 2013 shooting as the synopsis reads,

"Josh Richards is shot execution style in the middle of a nightclub in Appleton, Wisconsin. When detectives delve deeper into the investigation, they discover a camera has the potential to reveal the identity of a killer."

Season 6, Episode 3 reairs on January 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Who was Josh Richards? Details explored

Joshua J. Richards was born to parents Jacquelyn Michael Pische of Gillett and James Richards of Brookfield. Richards was a resident of Green Bay, Wisconsin and a brother to Vicky Richards. He graduated from Gillett High School in 2006 and went on to study at the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay from where he graduated in 2009.

Richards was actively involved in competitive bodybuilding. He also enjoyed playing football and was part of the Green Bay Blackjack Football Team. According to his family, Josh Richards was a "kind, witty and generous soul" who was loved by many. He believed in hard work and kindness which became evident from the gift of his organ donation to others after his death.

At the time of his murder, Richards was 25 years old and working as a car mechanic with his friend, Galen, converting old school buses into buses meant for parties.

What happened to Josh Richards?

Joshua "Josh" Richards and his friend, Galen, had decided to launch their “party bus” business on December 7, 2013. They had planned to take in passengers for $10 each and head to Appleton for a night of partying and bar hopping. Josh had brought along his girlfriend, Brittany, and visited the Luna Lounge on W. College Avenue, Appleton.

By the end of the night, Galen had reached Luna Lounge to have Richards picked up when she noticed commotion around the club. To her surprise, police cars and emergency services were awaiting at the front door as well. Brittany, who was in the club with Josh, was informed that he had been shot in the head around 1:50 a.m. at the doorway of Luna Lounge, 344 W. College Avenue.

Joshua Richards was shifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead the following day. The local police believed Josh was a target and the incident was not an example of random gun violence, per Post-Crescent Media. The crime scene yielded a used bullet casing of a .25 calibre handgun which was believed to be the murder weapon.

Josh Richards's shooting was narrowed down to four men who had exited the club right after using surveillance footage - Joe Thor, Paul Lee, Phong Lee and Chong Lee. While all four of them were considered suspects and eventually interrogated, the police found information from witnesses pointing to Chong Lee to be the perpetrator.

Chong Lee was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 34 years in June 2016.