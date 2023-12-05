IN PHOTOS: Marissa Lawrence rolls in style to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars vs Bengals game in a party bus

With Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football," the quarterback's wife, Marissa, had a brilliant idea to celebrate his game – party on a tour bus.

The Instagram account @womenofthenfl managed to capture short clips of her and a few friends drinking and having a good time as they headed for TIAA Bank Field.







Trevor Lawrence speaks up on AFC playoff race ahead of Bengals matchup

Three seasons into his career, Trevor Lawrence may be giving the Jacksonville Jaguars something that has not happened since 1999: the AFC's top seed. Defeating the Cincinnati Bengals will put them at 9-3, tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, and he relished the chance of his team seizing the conference lead during a recent news conference:

"If you want to talk about the No. 1 seed or whatever that is, we’ve put ourselves in a situation where that’s obtainable. We’re right there in the mix. I think that’s something that we’re definitely not oblivious to that fact."

As the season nears its final weeks, Lawrence also expects all teams to go all in and all out to both make the playoffs and have the best situation going in:

"The AFC is a tight race. You look at other teams that maybe have five, six wins or seven wins. They’re right in the race, too. ... I think that’s the most games anyone has left, six games. You can make up a lot of ground like what you said, last year what we were able to do."

One of Trevor Lawrence's former college teammates is excited to play against him

On the other side of the field, one of Trevor Lawrence's old college teammates cannot wait to finally try to sack him.

Bengals rookie defensive end Myles Murphy played with the quarterback (and wide receiver Tee Higgins) in 2020, with the two also appearing in that season's national title game, which they lost to future teammates Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase's LSU.

Speaking to Geoff Hobson last week, he said that he never really got a chance to show off his skills against Lawrence:

"I never got near Trevor at Clemson. If you touched him, they threw you out of practice."

But on Monday night, he can. He has two sacks this season and will look to add to that tally when he faces his former fellow orange-and-purple wearer.