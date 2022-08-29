"Seeing Taylor crying breaks my heart": Fans react to Taylor's breakdown after Joseph's eviction on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The remaining houseguests competed to earn the title of Head of Household (HoH) and had to nominate fellow co-stars to be up on the chopping block.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Taylor had an emotional breakdown after realizing that her close ally and connection Joseph was out of the game. Fans were heartbroken upon seeing their favorite contestant crying. One fan tweeted:

The houseguests who are still in the competition are Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Monte, Terrance, Turner, Kyle, and Alyssa. They will now have to play for themselves, since the Leftovers Alliance split after members of the same turned their backs against one another.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Taylor's breakdown after Joseph's eviction

This week, Dyre Fest members (Kyle, Alyssa, Terrance, and Turner) joined the members from Big Brochella Monte (Taylor, Michael, and Brittany), following which the Split House twist came to an end. However, when Taylor realized that Joseph was evicted, she had an emotional breakdown in the diary room.

Taylor confessed that she was heartbroken, since the one person who cared for her inside the house was now gone after an unexpected turn of events. Fans were concerned upon seeing their favorite contestant having a breakdown. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Joseph attorney at law robbed💔🥀 @Dutchbbfan #bb24 Taylor no worry girl, they will go to jury one by one Taylor no worry girl, they will go to jury one by one😈 #bb24

becca @bishrexuaI Actually crying for Taylor during this episode. The poor girl has been through so much already. :( #bb24 Actually crying for Taylor during this episode. The poor girl has been through so much already. :( #bb24

becca @bishrexuaI Taylor is HURT. Use this to build a fire underneath you babygirl, you got this #bb24 Taylor is HURT. Use this to build a fire underneath you babygirl, you got this #bb24

A double eviction marks the end of the Leftovers Alliance

After host Julie Chen Moonves announced that the contestants would be split into two separate groups last week, they had to rethink their strategies and reconsider their close allies. This specifically led to the end of the Leftovers Alliance.

The two groups were called Big Brochella and Dyre Fest. Michael was crowned the HoH for Big Brochella and chose Taylor, Monte, Jasmine, and Brittany to live with him inside the Big Brother house. Terrance, on the other hand, was the HoH for Dyre Fest and chose Turner, Joseph, Kyle, and Alyssa alongside him to live in the backyard.

Both teams put their best foot forward for the Power of Veto competition. While Brittany won the PoV for Big Brochella, Terrance gained extra power by winning the PoV for Dyre Fest. At that moment, Kyle decided he wanted to protect himself and his showmance partner Alyssa and ratted out the Leftovers Alliance to Terrance, who was visibly shocked and betrayed.

Terrance nominated Turner and Joseph for eviction, while Brittany nominated Jasmine and Monte. Upon hearing that he was up for elimination, Turner collaborated with Kyle, Alyssa, and Terrance to evict Joseph.

When Big Brother contestant Joseph went on to plead his case to Terrance, the latter revealed that he knew about the Alliance, which left Joseph shocked. To stir the pot even more, Terrance used his PoV to save Turner and put Kyle up for eviction. During the nomination ceremony, Jasmine was evicted from Big Brochella and Joseph was evicted from Dyre Fest.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been amping up the drama with each episode. The Festie Bestie and Split House twists have created serious ripples in the house. The remaining contestants now have to fight harder than ever before.

With alliances being questioned, bold moves can easily change the outcome of the game. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

