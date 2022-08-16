Seeking Sister Wife: Fans are shocked as Marcus is determined to make Janae join the Epps family

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. This week, Marcus continued his mission to convince Janae to join the Epps family. He was so determined that he tried his best to persuade her into polygamy. Fans who witnessed the conversations between the two were shocked.

Episode 11 of Seeking Sister Wife, titled Brazil or Bust, showcased Marcus on a mission to figure out if Janae's meeting with India and Taryn was a success or if they scared her away. From the start of the season, Marcus has been determined to bring another woman into the Epps family.

When the season premiered, Marcus tried working things out with his long-time friend Bina. But eventually, things seemed to fizzle out, and that was when Marcus met Janae. At the start, he didn't tell Janae about his polyamorous relationship. But after he felt an undeniable connection with her, he invited her over to meet India and Taryn.

Marcus was confident that the two would be able to convince Janae. When the Seeking Sister Wife co-stars met with Janae, they tried to make it seem like it was a good idea to join their family. But Janae was not sold on the idea as yet.

This week, Marcus decided to meet Janae to find out how her meeting with India and Taryn went.

Marcus has his sight set on Janae in Seeking Sister Wife Episode 11

When Marcus met up with Janae, he wasted no time and dived into the topic and asked her how she felt after meeting up with Taryn and India. Janae shared that it was interesting. During her confessional, she shared that the duo didn't convince her that a polyamorous relationship was good, but they made her see a different side.

Marcus continued to ask Janae if she would meet up with them again. The Seeking Sister Wife star shared that their energy was cool but revealed that India shared that she was not happy with Marcus bringing another woman into the picture.

The Seeking Sister Wife star added how India tried to convince Janae that a polyamorous relationship benefited her. After hearing what Janae had to say, Marcus continued to do his part to persuade her. He told Janae that if she felt like he could provide for her and if they shared a good vibe, they should continue to date.

Marcus said he wasn't asking her to move into the house with them immediately. But if that wasn't something she was comfortable with, he requested Janae to tell him beforehand.

During his confessional, Marcus shared that if he wanted something, he would set out and get it. He added that right now, he wanted Janae but had to wait and see what the future held for them.

Fans were shocked about Marcus' determination to get Janae to join the Epps family

Taking to Twitter, fans revealed they were shocked at Marcus' determination and wondered if he would succeed. Some fans also questioned his confidence.

Seeking Sister Wife airs every Monday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

