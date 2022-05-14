Senior Year ending explained: Who does Stephanie give her heart to?

The all-new Rebel Wilson comedy, Senior Year, dropped on Netflix today. The high school drama has a very unusual plot. It follows the story of Stephanie, a highly popular cheerleader who wakes up from a coma after 20 years, only to realize that her high school life has passed.

But Stephanie is not so easily perturbed. She takes things into her own hands and is determined to live out her high-school life and graduate alongside her friends, both new and old. But she realizes that life is not exactly the way she had envisioned after returning to her high school.

A lot has passed in 20 years, but Stephanie is determined to reclaim her spot as prom queen and have the perfect happy ending to her high-school life, only a little different from what she had in mind.

Does Senior Year end on a happy note for Stephanie?

Senior Year ends on a pretty uplifting note for both Stephanie and the audience. It is a comment on how things eventually turn out to be just fine, even when they don't go the way one wants it to. Nothing in life is ideal, but if one lets things go their own way, everything eventually turns out the best way possible.

In the final scenes of the movie, after having a conversation with her childhood idol Deanna Russo, played by Alicia Silverstone, Stephanie realizes that the perfect life she has envisioned isn’t about the things she wants, like the title of the prom queen.

Instead, it is about the people and the life she cherishes. She also acknowledges the negative effects she has had in the lives of many due to her selfish actions and decides to reform herself. With this in mind, she will now make her own way in life.

Although the film does not confirm what Stephanie will do with her future, some guesses can be made. She is still popular and has her social media following. Coupled with that, she also has a high school diploma with which she can choose to attend college as well. It seems like she will make the best use of her life and make up for the years she missed in the coma.

Who does Stephanie eventually end up with?

For all Stephanie and Blaine shippers, Senior Year ends on a sad note. Despite much anticipation and tension, the two don’t get back together by the end of Senior Year and Blaine remains married to Tiffany. But on the brighter side of things, Stephanie does end up with someone and it is Seth.

From the pre-coma scenes, it was apparent that Stephanie and Seth had the right chemistry. But the former's obsession with fame stopped her from seeing Seth because she only had her eyes on Blaine.

When Stephanie returns to high school after her coma, things are still the same. She pursues fame without paying much heed to anything else, but Seth sticks by her side until one day she finally realizes her feelings for him. They confess and kiss on graduation day.

Catch our popular cheerleader Stephanie returning once again to her senior year after 20 long years in a coma, in Netflix’s Senior Year which released today.

