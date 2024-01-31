7 Best Chopard watches of all time

Chopard watches have become synonymous with luxury and functionality due to their collection of timepieces that have become must-haves amongst individuals with an eye for high-end fashion. Designed with utmost precision using the most precious jewels and metals, Chopard watches are known to withstand regular wear and provide value for money spent.

Chopard watches have integrated with popular culture and have been spotted on celebrities like Viola Davis, Amy Jackson, Naomi Campbell, and Adriana Lima, amongst others.

From the brand's use of polished leather fabrics, quality stainless steel materials, and eye-catching color schemes to its sustainable fashion approach, this eponymous high-fashion brand has cemented itself as one of the leading watchmakers in the industry.

Best Chopard watches of all time

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best Chopard watches of all time.

The L'heure du Diamant watch

The Happy Sport watch

The L.U.C Quattro watch

The Alpine Eagle 36 watch

The Mille Miglia classic chronograph

The Imperiale Moonphase watch

The Imperiale rose-gold watch

1. The L'heure du Diamant watch

The L'heure du Diamant watch (Image via Chopard)

This feminine watch features golden brown leather straps, coupled with diamond-encrusted lugs, a bezel, and a case, enclosing the dial featured in a white base. This is accentuated by the rose gold coloring on the hour markers, and hands, likewise the black detailing of the brand name. The watch also offers water resistance and an adjustable fit, aided by the pin metallic buckle closure, while the hand movement features a mechanical winding system.

This women's watch is priced at $56,800 on the brand's website.

2. The Happy Sport watch

The Happy Sport watch (Image via Chopard)

This vintage-inspired timepiece features calfskin leather straps dressed in a purple hue, silver-white lugs, a bezel, and waterproof case. The black stitchings on each sides detail the leather straps, while the dial, in a light-toned purple hue, features whitish accents on the hour markers and hands, and 0.09-carat diamonds contrasting against the purple base.

This Chopard watch is priced at $4,750 on the brand's website.

3. The L.U.C Quattro watch

The Luc Quattro watch (Image via Chopard)

This Chopard watch is enveloped in a dichromatic colorway of black and silver, with the straps dressed in black leather material, contrasted by the silver-toned metallic case and dial.

The dial features a Roman numeral numbering system, with sub-dials on opposite sides of the dial plate. The hand movement features a mechanical winding system, while the adjustability of the watch is achieved through the buckle closure.

The L.U.C Quattro watch is priced at $28,700 on the brand's website.

4. The Alpine Eagle 36 watch

The Alpine Eagle 36 watch (Image via Chopard)

This timepiece comes in a bracelet design, crafted from a stainless steel material in a silver hue, complemented by the white detailings that line the middle of the silvered background.

Diamond embellishments can be seen around the bezel, while the dial is featured in an off-white base with silver-white highlights and the brand name in black.

The Alpine Eagle 36 watch is priced at $15,600 on the brand website.

5. The Mille Miglia classic chronograph

The Mille Miglia classic chronograph (Image via Chopard)

This chronographic display wristwatch features brownish perforated leather straps with white stitchings embedded on the sides. Splashes of silver can be seen on the case, lugs, bezel, and crown.

The dial is covered in a red hue, which serves as the base for the silver-whites of the sub-dials, hands, numbers, and hour markers to stand out.

This Chopard watch is priced at $9,210 on the brand's website.

6. The Imperiale Moonphase watch

The Imperiale Moonphase watch (Image via Chopard)

This Chopard watch features icy blue leather straps, a crystal-embedded case, and a bezel built from silvered metallic stainless steel.

More crystal detailings are visible on the dial, which is enveloped in a white and blue hue, while the 9mm thickness of the watch provides water resistance.

The Imperial Moon Phase watch is priced at $59,100 on the brand's website.

7. The Imperiale Rose-gold watch

The Imperiale Rose-gold watch (Image via Chopard)

This Chopard watch features a two-toned bracelet design of silver and rose gold hues that dress the interlocked metallic steel straps. The case is also built from silver-toned stainless steel that encapsulates the off-white colored dial, featuring gold-toned hands and hour markers.

This luxury watch is priced at $11,000 on the brand's website.

These Chopard watches were created with precision and care and are the hallmarks of the Swiss brand's drive for quality.