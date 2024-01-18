7 best-dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Milan Fashion Week 2024 captivated fashion fans all over the world with its stunning exhibition of sartorial delights. The world's fashion capital became a hub of flair and creativity as the doors opened on this occasion. Milan once more demonstrated its unparalleled status in the fashion industry, with the promise of Fall/Winter 2024 designs and spectacular catwalk shows.

The season's grand opening was nothing short of magnificent thanks to Gucci's brilliant creative director, Sabato de Sarno. Expectations skyrocketed as he debuted his first male collection, igniting a week of fashion revelations and unmatched elegance.

Of course, the glamour of the runway and the silver screen combined to bring even more attention to Milan. Prominent figures and A-list stars from all over the world flocked to the Italian city, excited to see the grand debuts from the best fashion labels. As the world held its breath in anticipation of being astounded by the magnificence of Milan Fashion Week 2024, the front rows of esteemed fashion houses filled with stars.

Best-dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week 2024

1) IU and Jay Park look amazing in Gucci

Expand Tweet

At the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week 2024, Jay Park looked stunning in a deep brown costume. He made a chic contrast by wearing an enormous blazer and leather skirt. He added a touch of elegance to the ensemble by carrying a Gucci bag and maroon slingback heels. His blond hair added to the outfit's attractiveness, perfectly matching it.

Conversely, IU adopted a '90s aesthetic with her matching skorts and leather double-breasted jacket. She completed the ensemble with a Gucci purse, giving it a polished appearance. Her choice of maroon slingback heels elevated the look, and her blonde hair gave her outfit a glamorous touch.

2) Idris and Sabrina Elba at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Elba made a striking fashion statement with her colorful, embellished backless crop top. She made a dramatic contrast by wearing it with bleached jeans. Her figure was emphasized, and the wine-colored stilettos and slim wine belt elevated her attire. Her elegant appearance was rounded out by her short, sleek-back hair and delicate makeup, including a dark crimson lip.

Idris Elba chose a patterned long coat with muted wine-colored details, creating a stylish layering effect. He paired it with baggy jeans and a black top, giving a nod to casual elegance. The Gucci insignia belt and black shoes added a touch of luxury to his outfit. His well-groomed beard and gray hair showcased his refined style.

3) Caroline Issa's fashionable start

Caroline Issa at Milan Fashion Week 2024 (Image via Getty)

Caroline Issa made a fashionable entrance at the Gucci Ancora menswear fall 2024 show. Although the details of her specific outfit are not provided, her presence at the event suggests a strong sense of style and an eye for fashion. Her impeccable fashion sense and confidence radiated as she kicked off the fashion season.

4) Lee Jae-wook's Prada affair

Expand Tweet

Lee Jae-wook, the Korean model and actor, impressed the crowd with his Prada ensemble. He chose a sleek gray suit from Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection.

The long-sleeved slender blazer added a touch of sophistication, while the high-waisted trousers in a matching color enhanced his silhouette. His lugged sole shoes and saffiano leather shoulder bag were stylish accessories. The black earring in his left ear added a subtle hint of edginess to his overall look.

5) Anna Maria Iervolino's all-black elegance

Anna Maria Iervolino's All-Black Eleganceat Milan Fashion Week (image via Gucci official website)

Anna Maria Iervolino showcased all-black elegance at the Gucci Ancora menswear fall 2024 show. Her outfit included a long coat and a black Gucci hobo handbag, exuding sophistication and luxury. Her choice of pumps elevated the entire ensemble, making a timeless style statement. Her overall look was sleek, chic, and effortlessly stylish.

6) Karina's Minimalistic Opulence at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Expand Tweet

Karina, the K-pop idol from Aespa, embraced minimalistic opulence with her white knee-length Prada outfit. The sleeveless dress featured semi-translucent flares around the shoulders, adding a unique touch to the ensemble. Her pointy black pumps were a perfect choice, enhancing the simplicity and elegance of her look. Karina's long, straight brunette hair, left open, added a touch of grace to her overall appearance.

7) Levante's Italian Flair

Levante at JW Anderson menswear fall 2024 show (Image via Getty)

At the JW Anderson menswear fall 2024 show, Italian flair was on display thanks to model and singer-songwriter Levante. She was dressed comfortably and elegantly in an off-white, full-sleeve shirt and a pair of comfy boxers. She added some drama by layering the outfit with an oversized black robe. Her red shoes gave her outfit a striking statement and a splash of color. Overall, Levante exuded a combination of uniqueness and beauty.

These celebrities exhibited the exquisite style and creative flair of renowned designers such as Gucci and Prada. Milan Fashion Week 2024 showcased elegance, creativity, and refinement, laying the groundwork for the next fashion season.