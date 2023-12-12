7 best Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers of all time

The Italian luxury fashion brand Giuseppe Zanotti has become synonymous with sophistication and elegance due to its highly coveted sneakers, leather products, jewelry, and stylish handbags.

The eponymous brand's collection of sneakers embodies quiet luxury and has become wardrobe staples for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship. As a result of the Italian brand's forward-thinking designs and the incorporation of metallic appliques and studs into their construction, their sneakers stand out from other brands.

The brand's sneakers are a perfect blend of style and comfort, as showcased in the Cobra, Gz-city, and Talon sneakers, amongst a lineup of others. The brand has established through its resume of impressive silhouettes that its relevance in the sneaker industry cannot be overemphasized.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers of all time.

Best Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers ever released

1. The Cobras sneakers

The Cobras sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

These fashion-forward low-top sneakers are designed from a premium black leather material, black cotton laces, and a deubre in metallic silver and black hues, creating a polished appeal. The brand's logo can be seen on the padded tongue and the insole, while the 'Cobra' applique is embossed in a golden hue on the sturdy rubber outsole. This adds a flair of luxury to the overall look of the kicks.

These fashionable pieces sell for $574 on the brand's official website.

2. The GZ94 sneakers

The GZ94 sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

These stylish high-rise shoes are enveloped primarily in a crisp and clean white hue. They are accented by a mirrored synthetic material in a golden hue crafted on the upper, alongside the zippers embedded on the side and back of the sneakers. This allows for easy wear and removal.

Additionally, the dichromatic colored outsole of white and golden hues ensures stability and complements the whitish upper.

These sleek kicks sell for $850 on the brand's official website.

3. The GZ-city sneakers

The GZ-city sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

The brand's vibrant color palette is embodied in these kicks in an eye-catching red hue paired with matching red laces, giving a youthful and energetic vibe. The durability of the sneakers is guaranteed by the quality velour and leather materials constructed on the upper. At the same time, the graffito motif on the padded tongue and the detailing at the back of the sneakers enhance their visual appeal.

These cool sneakers are priced at $595 on the brand's official website.

4. The Talon sneakers

The Talon sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

These street-inspired sneakers come in a mid-top silhouette, with the upper built from a refined leather material in a beige hue, encapsulating the cotton and lining laces.

The brand's artisanal skills are visible in the crisp stitchings on the detailed tongue. Likewise, the graffiti prints are embellished on the side of the sneakers. To crown the overall aesthetics of these kicks, a chunky outsole in a brilliant white hue colorfully contrasts the monochromatic upper, meanwhile promoting perfect grip and traction control.

These chunky-looking shoes sell for $570 on the brand's official website.

5. The Kriss sneakers

The Kriss sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

These statement pieces are enveloped in a shiny red synthetic material, highlighted by the cotton-made laces and the detailings adorned on the tongue, both in a black hue. Also, the sneakers feature a zipper incorporated on the side, ensuring a secure and perfect fit.

These appealing kicks are priced at $375 on the brand's official website.

6. The Frankie sneakers

The Frankie sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

Like the Kriss sneakers, these low-cut sneakers embody a shiny blue synthetic material, colorfully accented by black laces. A black applique is embossed on the tongue, and are zippers infused on the side, tailored to secure the foot effectively.

These sneakers sell for $325 on the brand's official website.

7. The Krissice sneakers

The Krissice sneakers (Image via Giuseppe Zanotti)

These shoes are recognized as one of the brand's most fashionable kicks, based on the seamless blend of the greyish velour fabric that predominantly covers the outside. The furry lining runs from the inside to the heel tab, the tip of the tongue, and the side of the sneakers, adding a touch of sophistication to the design of the footwear.

These classy pair of sneakers are priced at $795 on the brand's official website.

These Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers are in high demand due to their impressive designs, avail them before they get sold out.