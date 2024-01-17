7 fashion brand collections to look forward to during Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris Fashion Week F/W 24 menswear show began on January 16, setting the fashion trends for the year. The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the official organization behind the fashion week, launched its calendar, announcing the news of the participation of seventy-six brands in this Paris fashion week.

The fashion events were inaugurated with a bang, and on the very first day, Louis Vuitton's creative director showcased his third collection, demanding sheer attention. Apart from that, Givenchy, Celine, Hermes, and many other luxury brands will participate in the show. The most anticipated comeback of Balmain and Valentino has already created a thrill. Other participating brands are listed below.

Some of the fashion brands to look forward to at Paris Fashion Week

1) Dior

In the Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 menswear collection, the eyeballs of fashion enthusiasts will be at the French fashion label Dior. The eponymous brand of Christian Dior began its journey with more feminine fashion elements, and the brand blurred its limitations into women's fashion and ventured into the male's sartorial trend.

In this fashion week, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, will showcase the men's collection on January 19, 2024. Maria displayed her creative manifesto in her last Spring collection, highlighting the amalgamation of male and female fashion elements. Her collection garnered a big nod from Robert Downey Jr. and Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globe Awards, and it will be great to see what is in its bag now.

2) Loewe

The Spanish brand Loewe is another fashion label to check out in this Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 menswear collection. The creative director Jonathan Anderson has displayed his creative divergence in fashion weeks, which develops fans' expectations from the brand in this fashion event.

The show is scheduled for January 20, 2024. This vintage Spanish fashion label took a resurgence in the fashion landscape. Beyonce's sparkling bodysuit and Rihana's red bustier and jumpsuit further added to its popularity in fashion. However, the bag collection from the brand did the real magic.

3) Wales Bonner

In the Paris Fashion Week F/W 24 menswear collection, Wales Bonner, would be a great brand to look out for. Since the beginning, the founder Wales Bonner has shared some testaments of independence and ambition while representing the black community in the fashion realm through her eponymous brand.

The collaborations with Adidas became a cornerstone of Wales Bonner, touting her creative talents. The show from this brand is scheduled for January 17.

4) Berluti

Another fashion brand from Paris that develops anticipation is Berluti. Mostly renowned for its luxurious shoes, the brand has recently explored ready-to-wear garments. The brand has already provided a glimpse of its upcoming fashion shows in it Instagram post.

On January 17, one can check out the collection at the Paris Fashion Week F/W 24 collection.

5) Hermes

Hermes, one of the most coveted fashion brands for luxury bags, will be on the runways with its menswear collection on January 20. The famous Birkin bag vouches for its ingenuity in the luxury fashion landscape. Its premium material and bespoke craftsmanship have vouched for the brand, while some buy from the brand for fashion investment.

6) Valentino

Valentino, another prominent brand, needs special attention as it is coming back to the fashion weeks after the pandemic. Till now, the brand has shared its new collection in showroom arrangements. On January 20, the Italian brand Valentino will showcase its menswear collection in Paris Fashion Week.

7) Rick Owen

Renowned for its gory aesthetics, the Porterville-based brand Rick Owen will display its men's collection on January 18. Its premium material has vouched for the brand, while its creation has the unique ingenuity that makes the brand stand out.

Apart from these brands mentioned above, one must check out Balmain as it will showcase its fresh menswear collection after 2020. It can also be anticipated that Givenchy, Feng Chen Wang, Paul Smith, and Kartik Research will bring something different to this fashion week.