Netflix's new Turkish series, titled Shahmaran, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show tells the story of a young woman who travels to Adana for a lecture and decides to reunite with her estranged grandfather.

The series stars Serenay Sarikaya in the lead role and several others portraying important supporting roles. The series reportedly features ten episodes, each with a runtime of around 40 minutes.

Shahmaran on Netflix is set to be engaging

Netflix dropped the official Shahmaran trailer on January 12, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the series. The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover from the protagonist, that says,

''This tale started with betrayal centuries ago. Evil has taken over its course.''

The trailer then sheds light on the protagonist's chaotic state of mind. It is full of stunning, almost surreal visuals that define the show's tone. Although no spoilers are revealed, the trailer sets the series' mood and tone by offering glimpses of key moments from the series. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official description of the show, which reads:

''When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she finds herself in the midst of a legend.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect an emotionally gripping show that explores several complex themes like family, love, and history, among many others. Shahmaran is a mythical creature, and based on the trailer and official description, it seems like the show will also explore ancient legends and myths pertaining to Turkish history.

Viewers interested in more Turkish dramas on Netflix can check out Hot Skull and Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

More details about Shahmaran cast

Shahmaran stars Serenay Sarikaya as protagonist Sahsu. Sahsu travels for a lecture to the historically rich, beautiful, and mysterious Turkish city of Adana, following which her life changes as she decides to meet her estranged grandfather.

The show explores Sarikaya's state of mind while focusing on the numerous changes she experiences as she goes on a profound journey that will forever change her life.

Apart from Shahmaran, Sarikaya has starred in several movies and shows, including Lale Devri, Behzat Ç. Ankara Yanıyor, Fi, and İkimizin Yerine, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Sarikaya in another key role is actor Burak Deniz, who plays the role of Maran. Deniz looks equally impressive in the trailer, capturing his character's mysterious aura with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the talented actor.

Burak Deniz's other notable acting credits include Maraşlı, Disney+'s The Ignorant Angels, Arada, and many more. The rest of the supporting cast members include actors like:

Ebru Özkan

Mustafa Ugurlu

Mert Ramazan Demir

Nil Sude Albayrak

Mahir Günsiray

Don't forget to watch Shahmaran on Netflix on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3 am ET.

