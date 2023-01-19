Shanty Town release date, air time, plot, and more

Netflix will release the Nigerian crime thriller Shanty Town at 3 am ET on January 20, 2023.
Shanty Town stars Chidi Mokeme as The Kingpin, Ali Nuhu as The Accountant, and Shaffy Bello as Her Excellency: The Disruptor. It also stars the following:
- Sola Sobowale as Dark Priestess of Zanga
- The Firebrand as Ini Edo
- Nse Ikpe Etim as The Crafty One
- Uche Jombo as The Detective
- Peter Okoye as The Cub
- Nancy Isime as The Bait
- Mercy Eke as The Lamb
- Zubby Micheal as Colorado, the bringer of smoke
- RMD as The Big Bad wolf.
The show is produced by Giant Creative Media and is available in multiple languages. English is Nigeria's official language.
Shanty Town will take you to the gritty streets of Nigeria
Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, Shanty Town is a six-episode series. It follows the story of three Lagos-based gangsters who join hands to take down the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.
Chichi Nworah produced the limited series after wrapping up principal photography in 2021 before it was acquired by Netflix. Director Dimeji Ajibola shared a teaser video for the series on his Instagram profile in 2021.
The show was originally supposed to be a full-length film before the streaming giants picked up the project and gave it a mammoth budget.
Speaking about the upcoming release, the producer of the show, Chichi Nworah, said:
“Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world."
He continued that the show tries to highlight the city's underbelly and brings to life the character dynamics that exist under the cover of "normal life." Chidi added that Shanty Town tells a fresh and compelling story that he is excited to share with the world.
Here is the official synopsis of the show:
"A group of courtesans attempts to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal."
Nigerian films and TV shows like Shanty Town are available on Netflix
Like American cinema is called Hollywood, the TV and film industry in Nigeria is called Nollywood. Although the industry isn't as popular as Hollywood, it does produce some cinema and shows that have gone on to win several accolades, including being nominated for the Academy Awards.
Here is a list of Nollywood films/shows you can stream on Netflix.
- '76
- 4th Republic
- Alter Ego
- Amina
- Anchor Baby
- Ayinla
- Becoming Abi
- Black Rose
- Blood Sisters
- Breaded Life
- Brother Jekwu
- Castle and Castle
- Chief Daddy
- Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke
- Citation
- Coming from Insanity
- Confusion Na Wa
- Couple of Days
- Crazy, Lovely, Cool
- Dazzling Mirage
- Elevator Baby
- Ezra
- Fifty
- Fifty: The Series
- Finding Hubby 2
- Fine Wine
- Flower Girl
- Glamour Girls
- God Calling
- Gold Statue
- Hakkunde
- Hire a Woman
- Ije: The Journey
- Isoken
- It's Her Day
- Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
- King of Boys
- King of Boys: The Return of the King
- Lara and the Beat
- Last Flight to Abuja
- Light in the Dark
- Love Is War
- Lionheart
- Merry Men 2: Another Misson
- Mokalik (Mechanic)
- Moms at War
- Namaste Wahala
- New Money
- Nigerian Prince
- Nimbe
- October 1
- Oloibiri
- Ojukokoro: Greed
- Payday
Films like The Milkmaid and Lionheart were submitted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. As mentioned in the list above, Lionheart is available to stream on Netflix.
Shanty Town will be out at 3 am ET on January 20, 2023, on Netflix worldwide.