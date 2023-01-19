Shanty Town release date, air time, plot, and more

Netflix will release the Nigerian crime thriller Shanty Town at 3 am ET on January 20, 2023.

Shanty Town stars Chidi Mokeme as The Kingpin, Ali Nuhu as The Accountant, and Shaffy Bello as Her Excellency: The Disruptor. It also stars the following:

Sola Sobowale as Dark Priestess of Zanga

The Firebrand as Ini Edo

Nse Ikpe Etim as The Crafty One

Uche Jombo as The Detective

Peter Okoye as The Cub

Nancy Isime as The Bait

Mercy Eke as The Lamb

Zubby Micheal as Colorado, the bringer of smoke

RMD as The Big Bad wolf.

The show is produced by Giant Creative Media and is available in multiple languages. English is Nigeria's official language.

Shanty Town will take you to the gritty streets of Nigeria

Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, Shanty Town is a six-episode series. It follows the story of three Lagos-based gangsters who join hands to take down the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

Chichi Nworah produced the limited series after wrapping up principal photography in 2021 before it was acquired by Netflix. Director Dimeji Ajibola shared a teaser video for the series on his Instagram profile in 2021.

The show was originally supposed to be a full-length film before the streaming giants picked up the project and gave it a mammoth budget.

Speaking about the upcoming release, the producer of the show, Chichi Nworah, said:

“Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world."

He continued that the show tries to highlight the city's underbelly and brings to life the character dynamics that exist under the cover of "normal life." Chidi added that Shanty Town tells a fresh and compelling story that he is excited to share with the world.

Here is the official synopsis of the show:

"A group of courtesans attempts to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal."

Nigerian films and TV shows like Shanty Town are available on Netflix

Like American cinema is called Hollywood, the TV and film industry in Nigeria is called Nollywood. Although the industry isn't as popular as Hollywood, it does produce some cinema and shows that have gone on to win several accolades, including being nominated for the Academy Awards.

Here is a list of Nollywood films/shows you can stream on Netflix.

'76

4th Republic

Alter Ego

Amina

Anchor Baby

Ayinla

Becoming Abi

Black Rose

Blood Sisters

Breaded Life

Brother Jekwu

Castle and Castle

Chief Daddy

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke

Citation

Coming from Insanity

Confusion Na Wa

Couple of Days

Crazy, Lovely, Cool

Dazzling Mirage

Elevator Baby

Ezra

Fifty

Fifty: The Series

Finding Hubby 2

Fine Wine

Flower Girl

Glamour Girls

God Calling

Gold Statue

Hakkunde

Hire a Woman

Ije: The Journey

Isoken

It's Her Day

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

King of Boys

King of Boys: The Return of the King

Lara and the Beat

Last Flight to Abuja

Light in the Dark

Love Is War

Lionheart

Merry Men 2: Another Misson

Mokalik (Mechanic)

Moms at War

Namaste Wahala

New Money

Nigerian Prince

Nimbe

October 1

Oloibiri

Ojukokoro: Greed

Payday

Films like The Milkmaid and Lionheart were submitted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. As mentioned in the list above, Lionheart is available to stream on Netflix.

Shanty Town will be out at 3 am ET on January 20, 2023, on Netflix worldwide.

