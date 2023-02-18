Sharper review: Back to the good ol' days of conning

Hollywood has now long deprived viewers of films like Sharper, a classic con tale that is reminiscent of classics like David Mamet's House of Games. Apple TV+ has ended this drought with its latest Justice Smith and Julianne Moore starrer Shaper, a film that ironically lacks the very element mentioned in its title.

Helmed by Benjamin Caron, best known for his work on television shows like Sherlock and The Crown, the near-two-hour dive into the complicated plot of Sharper is a breath of fresh air among the overly simplified OTT content prevalent in the present day.

Shot in film, oozing with style, and spearheaded by some perfect cast members, this new entry is a deserving blockbuster without the cutting-edge honesty and angst of the more lauded con movies. However, it is still a stylistically brilliant film that feels solid for a good 3/4th of its runtime and only mildly dips in the end.

Sharper was released on Apple TV+ on February 17, 2023.

Sharper review: A classic homage to the art of conning

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus



Watch There's more to this encounter than meets the eye.Watch #Sharper in theaters now and streaming February 17 on Apple TV+ There's more to this encounter than meets the eye.Watch #Sharper in theaters now and streaming February 17 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/ZlX3e65Hbq

If one was to ignore its blatant predictability and lack of a real soul, Sharper is one of the most perfect films that has come out in recent days. As cinema is slowly moving back to exhibitionism again, it's a breath of fresh air to see a film that tries hard to be a film and not a spectacle. In doing so, it revokes some genuine emotions and unparalleled nostalgia.

Going back to the days when films dared to con with no regard for much else, Sharper is a cleverly woven story with a non-linear time frame and an on-the-surface complicated arrangement. The film did try to be bold, but it seems it held back just as many times.

Since it is a visual wonder, both because of its excellent 1960-esque aesthetics and solid performances from the lead actors, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Sebastian Stan, and Julianne Moore, its other shortcomings are much easier to ignore.

The film's style stands above the rest, with a 1970s romantic film beginning and a layered chapter-wise division of the plot. It is sensational cinema at times, but it is not invincible to the recurrent issues.

cinemabang.com @CinemabangCom

#JulianneMoore #SebastianStan #SharperMovie Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in "He’s An Adult" clip from Sharper. On Apple TV+ from 17th February. Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in "He’s An Adult" clip from Sharper. On Apple TV+ from 17th February.#JulianneMoore #SebastianStan #SharperMovie https://t.co/eqKhpujmZ4

It would be a blatant oversimplification to call this film an old formula in a new package, but it would be dishonest not to. Most of the things the plot offers are already familiar to viewers. Its anti-billionaire theme also falls short, more often than not, in creating a realistic ground for social relevance. So, in the end, it remains a spectacle and a throwback, which sometimes tries too hard.

Most viewers, however, will not be disappointed with what Benjamin Caron has to offer. The skillfully constructed plot and the engaging pace are enough for most viewers to stay hooked till the slightly undercooked finale. This is not discrediting Sharper of the remarkable things it has managed to portray in a short time. It is simply a note that the film could have been a masterpiece.

This is Caron's debut feature, so most of us can hope that the director does even better in the coming days and creates flawless cinematic pieces.

Another rather disappointing thing about Sharper is that it is a through-and-through multiplex watch. The perfect throwback to great con films simply isn't fitting enough for small laptops and TV screens. However, this is the reality that we live in and must come to terms with.

Sharper is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes