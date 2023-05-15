“She is such a gaslighter”: 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Kris as she and Jeymi broke up after physical altercation

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired episode 15 on Sunday on TLC, featuring Kris and Jeymi meeting to celebrate the latter’s belated birthday. The celebration soon turned into a war zone as Jeymi questioned Kris about being away for five months and not keeping in touch with her wife in Colombia. The questions annoyed Kris, leading to a huge fight, which ended in a physical altercation.

Fans didn’t appreciate Kris’ behavior towards Jeymi and thus slammed her for gaslighting the latter.

In 90 Day Fiancé episode 15, the couple’s arguments were majorly about their financial issues. In the end, Kris broke up with Jeymi and left.

Twitterati calls Kris a “psycho” after watching 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 15

Kris and Jeymi met each other after five months as the former went to her son in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 15. Jeymi claimed that her wife was supposed to go for two weeks to Alabama but stayed for three more months. In response, Kris mentioned that her son got in drug trouble and therefore she had to be with him, plus had to work.

Their arguments related to finances escalated as Kris was not in the mood to listen to Jeymi’s opinion. Kris then yelled, shouted “I am done” multiple times, and walked out towards the van. Jeymi followed her and was going to board the same van, but Kris pushed her. The latter’s action made one of the producers intervene.

Viewers didn't like Kris' behavior and condemned her online for manipulating Jeymi and the situation. Take a look at how 90 Day Fiancé fans reacted to the couple’s scene:

Aquarius @VeryLiza

#90dayfiancetheotherway

#90DayFiance Kris is a manipulator, a gaslighter & all those stupid psycho babble words people in toxic relationships use Kris is a manipulator, a gaslighter & all those stupid psycho babble words people in toxic relationships use #90dayfiancetheotherway#90DayFiance

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71

#90dayfiance

theotherway This Kris girl is a psycho. She's a giant manipulator and she will try & make Jeymi look like the crazy one. That's what ppl like her do. She's horrible. We see you Kris. Foh. #90dayfiance theotherway This Kris girl is a psycho. She's a giant manipulator and she will try & make Jeymi look like the crazy one. That's what ppl like her do. She's horrible. We see you Kris. Foh. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Samantha💜👩🏾‍💻👑 @Erulastiel14 Throw the whole woman away! Jeymi needs to call it a day and move on. Kris is crazy and Jeymi deserves better. #90DayFiance Throw the whole woman away! Jeymi needs to call it a day and move on. Kris is crazy and Jeymi deserves better. #90DayFiance https://t.co/eKLDSi13es

Madeline Jarvis @jadeline_marvis #90DayFiance Poor Jeymi having to get in a minivan next to Kris after that fight. It’s like they broke up at a middle school dance and didn’t have a chance to adjust the carpool Poor Jeymi having to get in a minivan next to Kris after that fight. It’s like they broke up at a middle school dance and didn’t have a chance to adjust the carpool 😭 #90DayFiance

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Why is Kris asking ?s she knows the answer to? She deflected while jeymi was mid sentence. Kris can't leave the US with that drug habit so now she's picking fights so she can play victim and storm off "im done!" #90dayfiance #90dayfiance theotherway Why is Kris asking ?s she knows the answer to? She deflected while jeymi was mid sentence. Kris can't leave the US with that drug habit so now she's picking fights so she can play victim and storm off "im done!" #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

On Sunday’s episode, Kris and Jeymi were emotional while Kris shared the news about her son. But soon things took an ugly turn when they started the conversation about their financial problems.

Kris said to the camera:

“Although Jeymi seemed very supportive of what was going on, that all changed. It’s very hard. But then she wants to say I'm not doing anything for our relationship. I can't work here, so I'm there working. To sit there and say I wasn't helping her -- she doesn't work, she just started working, she hasn't been working. I'm the only one who's been working ... I send her money all the time.”

Jeymi stated in a confessional that the incident with Kris’ son happened before Jeymi’s birthday. She implied that her wife deliberately missed her birthday and didn’t contact her for a long time. She also mentioned that Kris claiming she sends all her money to Jeymi was “a total lie.”

Jeymi tried to speak to Kris once again, but the latter got angry and called her partner selfish before storming out. Kris shouted:

“I'm f***ing moving out, I'm getting all my s**t ... and you can do whatever the hell you want, I don't care anymore. I don't care. I'm done -- selfish, selfish person, is all about yourself, don't give a f**k about anyone else but yourself. Go f**k yourself. Go find someone else to pay your f***ing bills.”

Kris got in the van, followed by Jeymi, but the former pushed her out. In a confessional, Jeymi said:

“I don't know why it got to the point where I look Kris in the eye and I see hate. I'm the woman you supposedly want to spend the rest of your days with. It was never my intention for her to feel hate towards me, quite the opposite.”

Later in the episode, 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4 Tell-All was aired where the then-couple revealed that they have parted ways and had not spoken since the fight.

Viewers can watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

