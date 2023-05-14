90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4 is set to return with another episode on Sunday, May 14, at 8 pm ET. In the upcoming segment, several couples are seen at odds with each other, but there is one who has beaten all odds and made it down the aisle.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Nicole admits to snooping. Jen begs Rishi to let her go. Gabe heads to his wedding without his sister. Kris and Jeymi have an altercation. Then, on an explosive Tell All, tempers flare, secrets are revealed and new revelations leave everyone stunned."

Gabe and Isabel walk down the aisle in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way

While the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way may see the end of some couples, it will also celebrate the love two people have for one another.

In this season, Gabe moved to Columbia to be with Isabel. The two of them saw their fair share of ups and downs, with Isabel’s family being hesitant accepting Gabe because of his identity to his family not being on board with the relationship.

However, in a recently released promo on social media, the 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way couple is seen walking down the aisle as Gabe expresses his excitement and gratitude about the big day.

In his confessional, Gabe said:

"I would have never imagined that my life would end up here."

He added:

"When I first started my transition, I thought that nobody is going to accept me to be with me for like forever, but it all paid off."

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member added that he found a woman who wants to marry him and that he’s happy. In another confessional, Isabel said that when she sees Gabe, she feels a sense of “calmness” and stable with him.

She even added that she really wants to be with him for the rest of her life. As seen in the promo, the two have a beautiful ceremony and are joined by some of their friends and family members.

Nicole and Mahmoud talk about moving to America

During the initial episodes of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way, viewers saw Nicole move to Egypt to live with Mahmoud. However, Nicole’s free-spirited personality and Mahmoud's cultural views often clashed to the point where the cast member told her husband that she wished to move back to the United States.

In a promo of the Sunday episode, the two are seen talking about the future of their relationship. Mahmoud tells her that he doesn’t want to move back to the US and have her feel like he’s still trying to control her, further assuring her that he will try to change. Mahmoud also added that he will work really hard on it.

Seeing her husband accept that there are things that he needs to work on, the cast member tells him that she appreciates his efforts and that she admits to needing to work on herself as well. Nicole further tells him that she doesn’t want “all this junk” to follow them since it’s unhealthy and keeps them from moving forward with one another.

Tune in on Sunday, May 14, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4.

