"She handled it like a pro": Iggy Azalea split pants wardrobe malfunction video controversy explored as Saudi Arabia shuts down concert 

The Saudi Arabian authorities stopped Iggy Azalea's show in the middle of her set. The 33-year-old Australian rapper was performing at Boulevard Riyadh City for the e-sports event Gamers8 on August 25, 2023. Iggy was the headliner of the event and she suffered from a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her set, as per Fox News.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Iggy claims she was kicked off stage after her pants split open. The rapper said, "I wasn’t allowed to finish my show" as the local authorities stopped the concert after the incident.

Expand Tweet

Many fans reacted to the unfortunate event, cheering up the artist and commending her for how she handled the situation. One fan said,

"I know she was scared as soon as her pants ripped, but she handled it like a pro."

Iggy Azalea's Saudi Arabia show came to an abrupt halt

Expand Tweet

On Friday, August 25, 2023, Iggy Azalea's pants "split open" as she was performing at a gaming event in Saudi Arabia, as per People. She was wearing a taut latex costume, black and green with some mid-length black boots.

Iggy was halfway through her set when she was performing her 2014 hit song Work. In the video, Azalea appears to be in the middle of her choreography, sitting down, when the left side of her pants ripped.

Expand Tweet

However, the Go Hard or Go Home rapper continued to perform the song while gesturing to the side of the stage. Soon a female staff appears on stage and hands Iggy a black towel and she wraps her leg with it.

The Australian rapper posted a video of the clip on her Instagram which has since been deleted. As per People, Iggy explained in her caption that it was "not what I intended for the show". She continued by saying that it will be "a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment."

Fan's reaction to Iggy's situation

Expand Tweet

The sudden wardrobe malfunction did not waver Iggy Azalea, and her fans were proud of her for handling the situation well.

One fan said on Twitter,

"Proud to be your fan and be able to follow your every step, seeing you happy is the best feeling in the world @IGGYAZALEA."

Another fan called out the Saudi Arabian authorities for cancelling the show, saying,

"So they are cool with Iggy Azalea music along with those lyrics but split pants is where they draw the line?"

Other reactions of fans and netizens about Iggy's pants ripping:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iggy Azalea talked about what happened in Saudi Arabia

Expand Tweet

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter after the show to explain what happened, according to Entertainment Tonight. In a now-deleted tweet, she said,

"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!!"

She continued,

"And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the shows fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

She replied to a fan that the pants might have not been the only reason for the authorities to kick her off stage. Iggy explained that she had also shouted,

" Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world."

The rapper said that the statement sent the authorities over the edge, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Iggy Azalea released her new song and music video Money Come on August 24, 2023.