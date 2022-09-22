She-Hulk episode 6 review: How did the show deal with a self-contained episode?

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially crossed its halfway mark. Although fans have been expecting major twists by this point, the creators have managed to pull off yet another light-hearted episode. The delightfully fun episode, dubbed "self-contained," aired on September 22, 2022, and followed Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to a wedding.

The previous episodes dealt with more difficult and mature crises, including a strong legal battle. However, with this episode, it was evident that the show is trying to break away from everything that we conventionally know as the "superhero genre."

Though it is still not clear if this formula worked, it is a bold attempt that deserves credit for at least venturing in a direction where most shows and films wouldn't go.

Read on for a detailed review of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Jen's adventure this time

She-Hulk never really fails to amaze viewers with its clever gimmicks and offbeat storylines.

In this particular episode, Jennifer announced in the very first sequence that it will be a self-contained episode. The sixth episode was hardly a time for filler episodes, but as Jen said, weddings come at odd times. The show is remarkably brave in almost everything it attempts.

After Jennifer's fourth-wall-breaking announcement, the title of the episode also has a smart little twist with a credit scene that reads Jen: Attorney at Law.

The episode follows Jen's adventure at a friend's wedding. However, the wedding was far from good for Jen. She was repeatedly treated as an outsider and made to do odd jobs at the wedding. The bride also made Jen promise not to turn into She-Hulk as that could take the spotlight away from her.

The entire wedding getaway was supposed to be a breath of fresh air. However, Jen discovered how being a superhero wasn't enough for the people around you if you are still single. This was also a smart commentary on female superheroes.

The show always takes these little chances and depicts some harsh realities about the world and its obsession with companionship. Though Jen did meet someone at the wedding, which resulted in quite a few likable scenes, she still struggled with her self-confidence till the end of the episode.

On the other side, Mallory (Renée Elise Goldsberry) dealt with a complicated case of a man who married eight times and faked his death to escape marriage. He is popularly known as "Immortal," as he does not die. This component remained interesting till the very end.

At the wedding, Titania (Jameela Jamil) made an appearance, particularly to taunt and attack Jennifer, which she did when Jen was too drunk. They end up in another fistfight, with She-Hulk dominating Titania again, resulting in the latter having a breakdown and leaving. The wedding ended on a positive note, but the episode did not.

The ending of the episode hinted at something more sinister in the upcoming episode. It might even be life-threatening for Jennifer Walters, who has not faced a big threat as of yet. With only four episodes left, the series may finally reach the level of excitement that is expected out of superhero shows.

The sixth episode of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.

