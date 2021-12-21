“She’s a liar”: Heather Chase’s reaction to Jessica Albert quitting ‘Below Deck’ leaves fans furious

The ninth episode of Below Deck Season 9 started with a shocking exit of stew Jessica “Jess” Albert. It showed her confessing that her body is shutting down due to the stressful work this season.

Jess gave the same reason to her chief stew Heather Chase, who asked her to pack up and leave within an hour. While Jess was extremely sorry for leaving the yacht a few hours before guests’ arrival, Chase was furious at the situation.

She went up to Captain Lee and informed him that Jess didn’t even give her ten seconds before leaving the yacht.

Below Deck fans are disappointed and furious at Chase because she lied. Although Jess’ way of quitting could not be appreciated, Chase gave her an hour to leave, not ten seconds. Plus, viewers are aware that the chief stew has wanted to fire Jess since the beginning of Season 9.

Fans blast Heather Chase for manipulating situation

Heather Chase and her stew Fraser Olender have been complaining and backbiting about Jess for a long time. Apparently, the latter was not herself from the start of Below Deck Season 9 and has previously expressed her mental health to Chase.

The chief stew and Olender still didn’t like Jess just doing the laundry and leaving everything else for the former two.

When Jess left, fans felt that Chase had lied about some details to Captain Lee and manipulated the situation to make her look rude.

Dee Anne 💜☮ @deetweetathon #belowdeck I cant stand Heather. Love how she waited until Jess was off the boat to tell Captain Lee. She should have gone to him immediately, but she wanted Jess to go. She's a liar. Hope Capt Lee sees her for the conniving, unprofessional person she is and she's not back. #belowdeck I cant stand Heather. Love how she waited until Jess was off the boat to tell Captain Lee. She should have gone to him immediately, but she wanted Jess to go. She's a liar. Hope Capt Lee sees her for the conniving, unprofessional person she is and she's not back.

Melanated and Vaccinated @TaritaC Heather got her wish, and now she's mad about it. Instead of adequately training Jess, she threw her to the wolves, hoping to get a chance to fire her. Jess turned the tables, quit first, and icing on the cake, put the crew in a lurch. Nice going, Jess! #belowdeck Heather got her wish, and now she's mad about it. Instead of adequately training Jess, she threw her to the wolves, hoping to get a chance to fire her. Jess turned the tables, quit first, and icing on the cake, put the crew in a lurch. Nice going, Jess! #belowdeck

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 I get Heather being mad, but now she is trying to make Jess seem like a jerk for not saying goodbye..Heather stop it #belowdeck I get Heather being mad, but now she is trying to make Jess seem like a jerk for not saying goodbye..Heather stop it #belowdeck

IwishYouWould @NatashaPerez24 Jess quitting on you is called karma Heather. #BelowDeck Jess quitting on you is called karma Heather. #BelowDeck https://t.co/OTQEY0UUCK

Natty S. @NattyNiGhT Heather is leaving out the part where she told her to pack and get off the boat in an hour showing zero empathy and painting Jesse as a rude person. She's mad cause she might be forced to work now instead of just being a lazy chief stew #belowDeck Heather is leaving out the part where she told her to pack and get off the boat in an hour showing zero empathy and painting Jesse as a rude person. She's mad cause she might be forced to work now instead of just being a lazy chief stew #belowDeck

Pearlie White @LeakinYours I don’t disagree with Jessica’s departure. Heather talked shit about her performance all season, and you expect me to stay and do YOU a favor? #BelowDeck I don’t disagree with Jessica’s departure. Heather talked shit about her performance all season, and you expect me to stay and do YOU a favor? #BelowDeck https://t.co/TbKtcYQFv1

Val @ValPal007



Also Heather and Fraser: Jess quit and left us high and dry. How dare she.



#Belowdeck Heather and Fraser: want Jess fired.Also Heather and Fraser: Jess quit and left us high and dry. How dare she. Heather and Fraser: want Jess fired. Also Heather and Fraser: Jess quit and left us high and dry. How dare she.#Belowdeck

Michelle @IndyGirl87 Heather is getting away with a LOT of crap. #BelowDeck Heather is getting away with a LOT of crap. #BelowDeck https://t.co/sfpN8LVj3f

Jessica @Jessica65481190 Heather takes ZERO accountability for Jess leaving, if she was a better leader they may not but on the position that they are in. But she sucks, so she won't. #belowdeck Heather takes ZERO accountability for Jess leaving, if she was a better leader they may not but on the position that they are in. But she sucks, so she won't. #belowdeck

Ms.Eva59 @MsEva59 Well, Heather always complained about Jess, so I guess she got her wish. #BelowDeck Well, Heather always complained about Jess, so I guess she got her wish. #BelowDeck https://t.co/ZiFVj87nFe

What went wrong in ‘Below Deck’ Episode 9?

Below Deck fans are not just disappointed with Chase about Jess, but also regarding many things that happened in Episode 9.

The super yacht welcomed a group of ladies and a gentleman in Below Deck’s latest episode. One of the guests came with a broom, while another’s jaw was shut due to an accident. Chase made fun of the latter for her condition on-camera, which didn’t go down well with fans.

This has led to Below Deck fans wanting Chase out of the show. Especially after her comment on Rayna Lindsey in the previous episode, where she called the latter the n-word.

People are furious that no one has addressed the issue yet. However, host Andy Cohen has reportedly banned Chase from his after-show.

Chase issued an apology on her Instagram after the episode aired last week.

Apart from this, many things went sideways in Below Deck Season 9 Episode 9. Captain Lee was annoyed at first officer Eddie Lucas, the boats got unclipped, and chef Rachel Hargrove was seen struggling to turn her menu (including oysters) into liquid for the guest who had her jaw shut.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next episode of Below Deck will air next Monday, December 27, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. It will see a new stew coming on board and Lindsey-Chase clearing the air.

Edited by Ravi Iyer