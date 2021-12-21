“She’s a liar”: Heather Chase’s reaction to Jessica Albert quitting ‘Below Deck’ leaves fans furious

The ninth episode of Below Deck Season 9 started with a shocking exit of stew Jessica “Jess” Albert. It showed her confessing that her body is shutting down due to the stressful work this season.
Jess gave the same reason to her chief stew Heather Chase, who asked her to pack up and leave within an hour. While Jess was extremely sorry for leaving the yacht a few hours before guests’ arrival, Chase was furious at the situation.
She went up to Captain Lee and informed him that Jess didn’t even give her ten seconds before leaving the yacht.
Below Deck fans are disappointed and furious at Chase because she lied. Although Jess’ way of quitting could not be appreciated, Chase gave her an hour to leave, not ten seconds. Plus, viewers are aware that the chief stew has wanted to fire Jess since the beginning of Season 9.
Fans blast Heather Chase for manipulating situation
Heather Chase and her stew Fraser Olender have been complaining and backbiting about Jess for a long time. Apparently, the latter was not herself from the start of Below Deck Season 9 and has previously expressed her mental health to Chase.
The chief stew and Olender still didn’t like Jess just doing the laundry and leaving everything else for the former two.
When Jess left, fans felt that Chase had lied about some details to Captain Lee and manipulated the situation to make her look rude.
What went wrong in ‘Below Deck’ Episode 9?
Below Deck fans are not just disappointed with Chase about Jess, but also regarding many things that happened in Episode 9.
The super yacht welcomed a group of ladies and a gentleman in Below Deck’s latest episode. One of the guests came with a broom, while another’s jaw was shut due to an accident. Chase made fun of the latter for her condition on-camera, which didn’t go down well with fans.
This has led to Below Deck fans wanting Chase out of the show. Especially after her comment on Rayna Lindsey in the previous episode, where she called the latter the n-word.
People are furious that no one has addressed the issue yet. However, host Andy Cohen has reportedly banned Chase from his after-show.
Chase issued an apology on her Instagram after the episode aired last week.
Apart from this, many things went sideways in Below Deck Season 9 Episode 9. Captain Lee was annoyed at first officer Eddie Lucas, the boats got unclipped, and chef Rachel Hargrove was seen struggling to turn her menu (including oysters) into liquid for the guest who had her jaw shut.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The next episode of Below Deck will air next Monday, December 27, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. It will see a new stew coming on board and Lindsey-Chase clearing the air.