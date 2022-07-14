"She totally liked me": Alex Stein slammed for justifying his attempt to heckle AOC on the Capitol steps in viral video 

U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, was recently heckled by right-wing social media personality Alex Stein while walking up the Capitol. A video filmed by the latter documented the incident and it went viral online.

Ocasio-Cortez later shared the video on Twitter and called out the heckler for his questionable actions. The representative also mentioned that she had been ready to “deck” the man and take matters into her own hands. However, she was stopped by an aide, after which she flashed a sarcastic peace sign for the video.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame.



It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad. I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame.It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today https://t.co/RdwCNBDIBb

In response, Stein thanked Ocasio-Cortez for making him a "trending topic" on Twitter. He also told Newsweek that he had attempted to make her “uncomfortable,” and added that the politician did not want to hit him as she “liked” him:

“I just wanted to call out AOC and make her uncomfortable just like she said to make Brett Kavanaugh uncomfortable and she is lying about wanting to hit me. She totally liked me.”

Alex Stein left several people disappointed with his comments and many took to social media to slam him for his behavior.

Alex Stein faces severe backlash for heckling AOC at the Capitol

Alex Stein recently faced criticism for heckling U.S. Rep. AOC and stating that she liked him for his controversial actions. In a video showcasing the incident, filmed by Stein himself, he can be seen verbally harassing the congresswoman.

As Ocasio-Cortez walked up the stairs of the Capitol wearing a beige dress, the man could be heard saying:

“You’re my favorite big-b**ty Latina — I love you, AOC, you’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very s*xy. Look at that b**ty on AOC.”

Alex Stein #99 @alexstein99 If you really love me you would of at least tagged me twitter.com/aoc/status/154… If you really love me you would of at least tagged me twitter.com/aoc/status/154…

At one point, Ocasio-Cortez began walking towards Stein but was stopped by an aide. She was then seen flashing a sarcastic peace sign towards the camera before exiting the venue.

Shortly after, Stein justified his actions by saying that he had wanted to make AOC “uncomfortable” and claimed that she “liked” him. In response, several social media users took to Twitter to call him out for his behaviour.

As criticism continued to pour in online, Ocasio-Cortez also slammed Stein on social media. She initially posted a photo of the man’s face and called him out for spewing “disgusting garbage.” The activist also mentioned that the incident took place in front of an officer “who let him continue.”

However, AOC deleted the tweet and said that she took down her post because it involved someone who was “seeking extremist fame.” She also shared her disappointment about working for an institution that “openly” allowed the behaviour, but pointed out that talking about the same would only “invite more.”

Everything to know about Alex Stein

Alex Stein is a right-wing social media personality and comedian, known for starring in the 2012 ABC show The Glass House. He also took part in the 2013 reality cooking series Worst Cooks in America and the dating show Sweet Home Alabama.

According to iMDb, he graduated from Highland Park High School, and also runs a YouTube channel with nearly 100K subscribers.

Stein went viral earlier this year after performing a rap song titled Prayers for Ukraine at a Plano City Council meeting in Texas. He also presented a rap song on COVID-19 vaccination at a city council meeting in Dallas in February 2022.

