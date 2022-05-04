"Shedding crocodile tears": Fans react to Melissa Gorga's outburst at not being Teresa Giudice's bridesmaid at RHONJ reunion

The first installment of the three-part reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. While the season itself was very dramatic, fans did not expect this much conflict during the reunion. Many issues were brought up by host Andy Cohen, leading to several heated arguments amongst the cast.
The issues that were introduced in the first part of the reunion were: Dolores and Jennifer's friendship, Jackie Goldschnider's struggle with her eating disorder, Teresa Giudice's friendship with Dolores and the rest of the cast, and Melissa Gorga not being Teresa's bridesmaid and her history with Joe Gorga.
Many relationships have been compromised in this year's RHONJ season, and numerous arguments have also taken place. While some conflicts were resolved during the show, the aftermath of the same was very visible during the reunion, with the cast being vocal about their issues.
Fans react to RHONJ star Melissa not being a bridesmaid at Teresa Giudice's wedding
Melissa Gorga was visibly disappointed at not being the bridesmaid at Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas's wedding. The star confessed that she had been present through each of the Gorga family's trials and tribulations, and not being invited as the bridesmaid for her sister-in-law's wedding was extremely upsetting.
Teresa made her relationship with Melissa very clear, stating in front of other cast members that the duo wasn't close enough to Melissa for her to be a bridesmaid at their wedding.
Here's what fans had to say:
What transpired on the first installment of the RHONJ reunion?
The first topic that was brought up by host Andy Cohen was that of Dolores Catania's questionable friendship with Jennifer Aydin. While the cast felt that she had backed Aydin throughout the season (which was evident by the flashback footage shown on the show), Jennifer felt otherwise.
Jennifer confessed that she believed that her fellow co-star had a hidden agenda to hurt her. This did not go well with an annoyed Dolores, who declared that she was no longer a friend of the housewife. Many post-reunion confessions and interviews by the duo have also brought up the same issues, and it appears that their friendship is in trouble.
Jackie Goldschneider's friendship with Jennifer and Teresa was also put on the chopping block. Jackie helped Jennifer while she was going through a public affair with her husband, and the latter appreciated the support.
The same couldn't be said about Teresa's friendship with Jackie. The former claimed that although the duo started off well on the show and had plans off-screen, things took a turn for the worse when the latter sided with Margaret.
The first installment of the RHONJ reunion was just an introduction to a more heated second and third part. The show ended with Joe Gorga walking out after a clash with Teresa, and the promo hinted at some of the arguments in the next episode.
Readers can watch the RHONJ reunion next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.