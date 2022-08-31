Shereena Ann Webster's GoFundMe raises more than $26000 as murdered Texas teacher’s body is found by 5-year-old daughter

On August 18, Shereena Ann was shot and murdered at her home in Amarillo, Texas. According to authorities, her former boyfriend is believed to be the alleged killer. Her body was found by her 5-year-old daughter. Her daughter was reportedly in another room when her ex-boyfriend Erik Rivas shot her to death and fled.

According to the criminal complaint, suspect Erik Mitchell Rivas, 32, allegedly killed the beloved Texas teacher, Shereena Ann, 36 in the early hours of August 18. Around 5 a.m., she was discovered by her daughter, Oaklyn, covered in gunshot wounds. The girl informed her grandmother, Patricia Byington, who later dialed emergency 911.

Shereena Ann’s family started the GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her daughter’s future

A GoFundMe account has so far raised more than $26,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Thursday. The money will be used for her funeral costs and the rest will be kept for Shereena's daughter, Oaklyn. Many have sent their thoughts and prayers to the family.

Additionally, friends expressed their sympathies to the family on social media. One of her friends wrote,

"How am I supposed to move on? You have been apart of my life for 30 years. My first best friend."

Another person wrote,

"May she Rest In Peace now and live an eternal life of happiness and peace."

According to her obituary, Shereena Ann had just begun working as a learning leader at the Region 16 Education Service Center in Amarillo. She previously worked at Oakdale Elementary for 10 years before receiving her master’s degree in educational leadership in 2019.

According to her obituary, her daughter was

"Shereena’s world, her mini-me, her best friend and her little miracle. Shereena’s love for [her daughter] was a beautiful thing to watch. Their bond was and will always be unbreakable."

She received Mrs. Baird's Bread December award in 2015 from the program "Teachers on the Rise," which honors educators who go above and above for their kids. The program is currently marking its tenth anniversary.

A deeper look into Shereena Ann's untimely death

Around 5:15 a.m., police arrived and discovered Shereena Ann Webster's lifeless body. They also recovered multiple shell casings.

A ladder from Rivas' place of business was later discovered leaning against Webster's locked backyard fence. Police believe he entered her house using a ladder. According to police, footprints were also found in the backyard.

Shereena Ann and Rivas were together for a number of years, according to an arrest document obtained by Fox News. The relationship had recently come to an end, and Webster had started seeing the other guys.

As per the arrest documents, Shereen's mother told officials,

"She was scheduled to leave town on or about August 19 to meet romantic interest in Colorado."

According to People, Rivas was detained close to Dallas and is being held in the Wise County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bail. He hasn't pleaded guilty in this case. Furthermore, there is no indication in the court documents that Rivas has retained legal counsel.

