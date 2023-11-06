Shining Vale season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Shining Vale season 2 is currently airing every week on Friday - a schedule that will continue until December 2023. In season 1 of the series, Patricia Phelps, portrayed by renowned Friends Star Courtney Cox, and her family moved to Shining Vale, Connecticut, to escape a scandal. There, they settled into a large, old house that turned out to be haunted.

Pat starts seeing the ghost of Rosemary Wellingham, who once killed her husband in that house. Rosemary, played by Mira Sorvino, offers a deal: she'll possess Pat to help write her next book. It's a classic deal-with-the-devil scenario and doesn't promise a good outcome. The first season closes with Pat in a psychiatric ward.

Shining Vale season 2 opens with her at home, seemingly recovered. But any chance of a new beginning fades when her husband and teenagers begin to have their own supernatural encounters.

Shining Vale season 2: Complete list of release dates for all episodes

A still from the show (Image via Starz)

As of now, four episodes of Shining Vale season 2 have already aired. The season will comprise eight episodes in total. New episodes are telecast on the Starz streaming service every Friday. Furthermore, they also go out on linear TV at 9 pm ET/PT.

Below is the release schedule for all the episodes of the show:

Shining Vale season 2 Episode name Release date Episode 1 Homecoming Friday, October 13, 2023 Episode 2 She's Real Friday, October 20, 2023 Episode 3 The Goat Friday, October 27, 2023 Episode 4 Smile Friday, November 3, 2023 Episode 5 The Miracle Friday, November 10, 2023 Episode 6 What's the Matter with Sandy? Friday, November 17, 2023 Episode 7 Covens Friday, November 24, 2023 Episode 8 Redemption Friday, December 1, 2023

Shining Vale season 2: Exploring the cast members

A still from the show (Image via Starz)

The entire main cast has returned in Shining Vale season 2. This includes Courteney Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps. Greg Kinnear plays her husband, Terry, striving to fix their marriage. Furthermore, Gus Birney appears as their daughter, Gaynor. Alongside, Mira Sorvino portrays the ghostly antagonist, Rosemary Willingham.

Next, Merrin Dungey takes on the role of Kam, Pat's editor, dealing with the delayed book. Dylan Gage acts as the awkward teen son, Jake. Judith Light is Joan, Pat's mother, with a history of mental illness. Sherilyn Fenn plays Robyn Court, the critical local realtor.

James M. Connor plays Dr. Berg, Pat's skeptical therapist. Parvesh Cheena, Ellie Grace Pomeroy as Daisy, Nina Concepción as Nurse Jenny, and Rahm Braslaw as Fred round out the returning cast. Allison Tolman has also joined this season in an undisclosed role, promising new twists.

Shining Vale season 2: What happened in the last episode?

A still from the show (Image via Starz)

In Shining Vale season 2, Episode 4, Smile, Terry recovers from his axe injury, ready for work without a limp or stutter. The episode starts with a horror scene involving Pat's hair, displaying the show's skill in creating scares from everyday life.

The plot centers on Terry and Pat's tumultuous relationship, which is currently drowning in a river of problems. The reason behind it is the revelation of Pat's affair. Moreover, their kids, Jake and Gaynor, react with apathy to their parents' split.

Furthermore, Pat battles her mental health, haunted by visions of Millie, a journalist from another era. She is even daunted by the fact that her schizophrenia is returning. In addition to dealing with her drama-packed life, Pat is also on a quest for happiness.

The episode also tracks Gaynor's emerging mental health issues, hinted at by shadowy visions and a visit from a spectral figure from her hallucinations. It concludes with a surprising curveball that reveals Ruth's herbal tea might boost fertility.

Subsequently, it leaves viewers contemplating the implications of Terry and Pat's strained marriage and the possibility of a new baby in their chaotic household.

In conclusion, Shining Vale season 2 continues to weave a compelling narrative of supernatural suspense and family drama. Each character's struggle is a mirror to the others, reflecting a complex web of relationships and inner turmoil.