Shogun episode 1 Anjin recap: How do the enemies play Lord Toranaga? 

Fans of historical drama, and especially stories set in Japan, have something new to look forward to with the release of Shogun Episode 1. Through this very pilot, viewers have witnessed the altercation between Lord Yoshi Toranaga and his enemies, as well as the former's attempts to better Japan.

Shogun is based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by James Clavell as well as the NBC TV miniseries which is itself derived from the novel. The very pilot seems to deliver on the much-anticipated show, at least according to fans.

The following article will contain spoilers about Shogun Episode 1.

Shogun Episode 1 'Anjin' recap

Expand Tweet

The very word 'Anjin' means 'pilot' in Japanese and the title of Shogun Episode 1 refers to one of the central protagonists, John Blackthorne who is played by Cosmo Jarvis. Set in the year 1600 and showcasing brilliant expanses of the Japanese hinterland, the story portrays a time when trade relationships between the Japanese and Portuguese are flourishing.

Of course, there is a religious aspect to this relationship too, because the presence of several Christian missionaries highlights how during this time, Japan was beginning to embrace Christianity. Shogun Episode 1 spares no expense in delving into the political unrest plaguing Japan in erstwhile times. John Blackthorne is revealed to be an Englishman who is under the employment of the Dutch.

The episode details their attempts to wrest Japan from Catholic control. However, the Japanese have captured him and his crew, going so far as to boil one of their shipmates in a huge cauldron. On the other side of the spectrum is Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), one of the five regents of Japan, who has been seemingly imprisoned in Osaka. Toranaga immediately distinguishes himself from the other characters through his courage, honour, and ability to stand up to the antagonistic regen Ishido Kaznari.

Lord Toranaga's plan

Expand Tweet

The destinies of these two characters intersect in a twist of fate, which is showcased in Shogun Episode 1. As Lord Ishido attempts to impeach Toranaga, he finds a unique ally in Blackthorne. Toranaga, sensing a game-changing chance, prepares to meet with Blackthorne and question him with the help of his loyal interpreter, Lady Mariko (who is played by Anna Sawai).

As Blackthorne uncovers the Europeans' secret imperialist designs for Japan, Toranaga devises a plot to exploit him to incite discord among the Regents. This cunning warlord wastes no time in manipulating people like chess pieces for political benefit. One instance includes a moment where he plants a spy to report back to him, all the while as he resides in Osaka, and plants the seedlings of his plans to save Japan with the help of his potential ally from across the seas.

Expand Tweet

Blackthorne and Rodrigues (a Spaniard who is working for the Portuguese) manage to make their escape, with the help of Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), Toranaga's right-hand man who decides to bring them back to Osaka. Despite a powerful storm hitting their vessel, the characters struggle against all odds and Blackthorne's veteran experience at sea manages to save them.

Shogun Episode 1 ends with Blackthorne meeting Toranaga, setting the scene for massive change in feudal Japan. Surrounded by rivals and backstabbers all around, Toranaga hatches a plan to team up with Blackthorne, but fans have to watch the second episode to figure out how.

Thankfully, the wait will not be long. The first two episodes of Shogun had dropped on Hulu at the same time, so fans can gain an insight into the powerful alliance. Set to have 10 episodes, new installments of Shogun is set to drop every Wednesday.