Sick New World Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

The Sick New World Festival has announced its lineup for 2023. This is the first iteration of the festival and will take place on May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Grounds. The one-day festival follows Vegas' When We Were Young fest, which was held earlier this year.

Mainly featuring acts from the rock and nu-metal genre, the headliners for the upcoming festival include System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and Incubus. All of these bands had shared the teaser of the festival on their social media handles earlier this month.

Pre-sale tickets for the Sick New World Festival will be available for fans who register on the festival’s website. The pre-sale will open from November 11 at 10 am PT with passes for the general public going live on the same day at 2 pm PT.

Tickets will be available in various categories including general admission (GA), GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana.

The GA, GA+ and VIP tickets are priced at $24.99, $419.99 and $519.99, respectively. Also available via the festival’s website are VIP cabanas that can be claimed by guests over 21 years old. Hotel packages starting from $489 are also being sold.

Who will be at the Sick New World Festival 2023? Here's the full lineup

The upcoming genre-specific music festival has a packed lineup featuring numerous rock and nu-metal bands. Here is a full list of the acts taking the stage at Las Vegas in May 2023:

Turnstile

The Sisters of Mercy

Papa Roach

Death Grips

Flyleaf

Mr. Bungle

Placebo

Ministry

Skinny Puppy

100 gecs

She Wants Revenge

Coal Chamber

KMFDM

Killing Joke

Spiritbox

Soulfly

Sevendust

P.O.D. Hoobastank

Kittie

Alien Ant Farm

Fever 333

HEALTH

Ho99o9

Filter

Lacuna Coil

Melvins

Failure

Stabbing Westward

Cold

Cradle of Filth

Body Count

The Birthday Massacre

Orgy

Monster Magent

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Loathe

Fiddlehead

Narrow Head

Scowl

A look at the headliners for the Sick New World Festival

Among the headliners at the Sick New World Festival are Deftones, who recently performed at their one-day fest Dia de Los Deftones. This was the band’s third iteration of the festival, and the first one since 2019. The one-day event featured supporting acts from Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd, among others.

The band was formed in 1988 by frontman and vocalist Chris Moreno. The current lineup of the band also features lead guitarist Stephen Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, and keyboardist Frank Delgado.

The band has released several hit singles over the years with the single Elite winning a Grammy award for Best Metal Performance in 2001. The song was featured on the band’s third album, White Pony, which is their highest selling album till date.

Also among the headliners is American rock band Incubus, who are set to separately hit the road for their 2023 tour from January 31 for four days. The band was formed by three high-school friends - vocalist Brandon Boyd, lead guitarist Mike Einziger, and drummer José Pasillas in 1991. Boyd released a new album earlier this year, titled Echoes & Cocoons.

As per reports, Sick New World Festival will also feature Death Grips, who are performing for the first time in four years, and Flyleaf, who will reunite with their original singer, Lacey Sturm, at the festival. The festival will also feature Sisters Of Mercy who are playing their first show in 14 years in the US.

