Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies in order: Complete list of movies in chronological order

In 2013, the Hallmark Channel introduced audiences to the heartwarming TV series Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Created by Martha Williamson, known for Touched by an Angel, the show revolves around the dedicated postal workers of the Dead Letter Office, who embark on a mission to deliver seemingly undeliverable mail.

The series, also known as Lost Letter Mysteries, initially ran for one season but gained popularity, leading to its transformation into a collection of television movies. This article unveils the complete list of Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies chronologically.

How many movies of Signed, Sealed, Delivered are there?

Between 2014 and 2021, 12 Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies appeared on Hallmark. Kevin Fair directed all but two of the films. From the Heart, directed by Scott Smith and Linda Lisa Hayter, produced the franchise's last film, The Vows We Have Made.

For those eager to embark on the Signed, Sealed, Delivered journey, the recommended viewing order is to start with the pilot movie, Second Chances, followed by the ten-episode TV series, then begin with the films listed below.

Serial No. Title Release Year Runtime 1 Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas 2014 1 hour and 24 minutes 2 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love 2015 1 hour and 24 minutes 3 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told 2015 1 hour 16 minutes 4 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream 2015 1 hour and 24 minutes 5 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart 2016 1 hour and 24 minutes 6 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million 2016 1 hour and 24 minutes 7 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You 2016 1 hour and 24 minutes 8 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground 2017 1 hour and 24 minutes 9 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again 2017 1 hour 27 minutes 10 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Travelled 2018 2 hours 11 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar 2018 1 hour and 24 minutes 12 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made 2021 1 hour 26 minutes

The TV Series and Pilot Movie

The original TV series aired from April 20 to June 22, 2014, featuring a main cast including Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson. Before the TV series, a pilot movie titled Second Chances introduced viewers to the captivating premise on October 12, 2013.

Starring Eric Mabius and Kristin Booth, the pilot garnered significant attention and was watched by 1.72 million viewers. Following the TV series' conclusion in 2014, Hallmark strategically transitioned Signed, Sealed, Delivered into a series of television films on its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

The shift aimed to offer viewers a more concentrated dose of the beloved series, airing two to three movies each year. Here's the list of episodes of the original TV series run:

Time to Start Livin’

To Whom it May Concern

Soulmates

The Masterpiece

The Edge of Forever

The Future Me

Something Good

Dark of Night

The Treasure Box

A Hope and a Future

Final thoughts

Signed, Sealed, Delivered is a blend of romance, comedy, and drama, chronicling the adventures of four postal workers who unite to trace the intended recipients of undeliverable mail.

Their escapades extend beyond the office, leading them into an unpredictable world where redirected letters and packages become catalysts for saving lives, solving crimes, rekindling old loves, and altering futures with impeccably timed delays.

The team comprises the charismatic Oliver O'Toole, a brilliant postal worker and leader; tech-savvy newcomer Shane McInerney, infusing modern sensibilities; the free-spirited Rita Haywith with a photographic memory; and the amiable Norman Dorman, a master of traditional research methods.

The show explores the significance of undeliverable mail to the sender and receiver. The DLO team, functioning as detectives, forges connections between people and within their ranks.

Whether unraveling the tales of old lovers, cherished family members, or forgotten packages, Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman employ their distinctive skills to deliver undeliverable mail.

A series that transcends generational boundaries, the Hallmark franchise unfolds narratives of love, family, and faith. Signed, Sealed, Delivered continues to deliver joy and warmth, proving that even seemingly lost letters can reach viewers' hearts.