Simple Plan Asia Tour 2023: Venues, tickets, where to buy, dates, price, and more

Pop-punk band Simple Plan have announced a Southeast Asian tour that will kick off on March 4, 2023, at the Everblast Festival in Jakarta. Also performing at the festival on the same day will be Hoobastank and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

On March 5, Simple Plan will head to Surabaya for their headlining show. Simple Plan’s six-date tour will conclude on March 12 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao. In an Instagram post, the band announced:

“We’re beyond excited to announce our first tour of 2023! We’ll be playing across South East Asia in March! We can’t wait to be back visiting some of our favorite countries! Who’s coming to rock with us??”

Simple Plan will play across Asia on six tour dates, starting March 2023

Simple Plan will kick off their Asia tour in March 2023, following which, they will head to Europe in June. The band is performing at various Everblast festivals and Punk Spring festivals, to name a few. Check out their tour dates below:

March 4, 2023 – Everblast Festival, Jakarta

March 5, 2023 – W Superclub, Surabaya

March 7, 2023 – The Coliseum at RWS, Singapore

March 8, 2023 – Zepp, Kuala Lumpur

March 10, 2023 – New Frontier Theatre, Manila

March 12, 2023 – SMX Convention Centre, Davao

March 25, 2023 -- Punkspring Festival, Japan

march 26, 2023 -- Punkspring Festival, Japan

Tickets for Simple Plan’s Asia tour are available via the band’s website, which also leads to the festival's website. The second presale for the Everblast festival is currently underway, with tickets starting at IDR 1,450,000. For their Singapore show, the tickets are priced at $118 in the festival’s official website. Ticket details for the Punkspring festival in Japan are yet to be revealed.

Simple Plan will head to Europe after their Asia dates

June 2, 2023 -- Slam Dunk Festival France -- Lyon, France

June 3, 2023 -- Slam Dunk Festival Italy -- Verucchio, Italy

June 4, 2023 -- X-Tra -- Zürich, Switzerland

June 7, 2023 -- Nova Rock 2023 -- Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 8, 2023 -- Download Festival 2023 -- Derby, United Kingdom

June 8, 2023 -- Rock For People -- Hradec, Czechia

July 6, 2023 -- La Fête des Guitares -- Lac-au-saumon, QC, Canada

July 22, 2023 -- Generations Festival de Musqiue et d’Arts -- Nicolet, QC, Canada

October 21, 2023 -- When We Were Young 2023 -- Las Vegas, NV, United States

More about the band’s recent album

The band released their most recent album, Harder Than It Looks, six years after their last album, Taking One for the Team in 2016. The new album boasts 10 tracks and has a total length of nearly 35 minutes.

Shortly after the release of the album, Drummer Chuck Comeau told Punktuation Magazine:

“We wanted to create something you would call a classic Simple Plan album. We wanted to create a quintessential album that would take all the best elements we’ve had throughout our career.”

Comeau further added, noting:

“It is harder than it looks to be in a band for 20 years and keeping a band together. Just starting a band from scratch, trying to reach people, have a career, and do this for a living. There are so many talented musicians out there, more talented than we are, that tried and tried, and somehow it just didn’t work.”

The band recently released their single Wake Me Up (When This Nightmares Over) accompanying a video in support of Ukraine.

