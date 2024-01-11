Single's Inferno season 3: What does RRH mean?

Single's Inferno wrapped up season 3 earlier this week on January 9, 2024. The Korean reality show showcases several singles coming together on an island to find love.

But unlike other reality shows, this one takes a somewhat different approach to the finer things in life—love. The cast members start the show stranded on the island and to be able to spend time in a luxury hotel, they must find a match. The match could be temporary or a long-term commitment, but they need a partner to be able to go to for an overnight date in "Paradise."

However, with so many single cast members vying for each other's affection and attention, there is bound to be trouble. During the series, Lee Gwan-hee found himself in a long triangle involving Ha-jeong, Hye-seon, and Min-Ji. However, ultimately Gwan-hee chose Hye-seon in the season finale.

During the finale episode, Gwan-hee asked Ha-jeong what would be the last thing she would say to him, and she said "Go round and round and return to me." This was followed by a scene of the hosts who were stunned by what she said. They decoded what it meant, and came up with the short form "RRH," which meant "Round and round Ha-jeong."

Who did Gwan-Hee pick in Single's Inferno season 3 finale?

Episodes 10 and 11 aired simultaneously on Netflix on January 9, 2024. During the season finale, the cast members awaited their fate as their potential partners decided whether or not they wanted to go to the Paradise hotel with them. One of the people who had the toughest decisions to make was Lee Gwan-Hee, who was interested in three women during the show.

He first spoke to Min-Ji about their connection and opened up about being doubtful about her feelings towards her. The two sorted their differences out as the female Single's Inferno cast member told Gwan-Hee how she felt. However, that was not the end because he still had two more conversations ahead of him.

During his conversation with Choi Hye-Seon, Gwan-hee told her about his conversation with the previous woman and noted that she was clear about what she wanted. The Single's Inferno season 3 star reminded Gwan-Hee of their conversations about the future and noted that she would not wait for him.

The male cast member expressed remorse over having multiple women in the show, however, he was still unclear. On the final night, the cast sat down for a drink and reminisced about their time on the Netflix show. Gwan-Hee told Hye-Seon and Min-Ji that he was yet to make a decision, which did not sit well with them.

During the episode, he also spoke to Ha-jeong and told her that he initially had feelings for her. However, he noted that those feelings went away and that his final choice was going to be between Hye-seon or Min-Ji.

Ultimately, he chose Choi Hye-Seon as his final pairing in Single's Inferno season 3 and noted that he had a deeper connection with her. He also noted that if he had chosen differently, he would have kept thinking about her.

Episodes of Single's Inferno are available to stream on Netflix.