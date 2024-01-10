Single’s Inferno season 3: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Single's Inferno is a Korean production that falls in the genre of couple/dating reality shows, and like most shows of the genre, it also became a sensation soon after its release in December 2021. Single's Inferno's renewal for season 3 is a testament to the growing popularity of Korean reality TV in the mainstream market.

Single's Inferno follows 12 members of its cast on a deserted island, and the only way they can get out of there is if they find themselves a date. They not only have to use their survival skills to make it on the island but also be charming at the same time to woo someone who can get them out of there.

Where to follow the 12 contestants of Single's Inferno's season 3

1) Kim Gyu Ri (@citruszl)

Kim Gyu Ri was an ex-contender for Miss Korea 2022. She is 28 years old and works as an influencer and endorser for fashion and beauty brands, according to her Instagram.

2) Choi Hye-seon (@hazelchoii)

Choi Hye-seon is a 26-year-old student who is studying at the prestigious Ewha Women's University. She did her major in bioinformatics in the Life Sciences Department at the university. She also attended Durham University previously. Her Instagram also shows her being an influencer for several fashion and beauty brands in Korea.

3) Choi Min-woo (@choimin_woo)

Choi Min-woo is 24 years old and also works as a fashion model and influencer. He described himself as "shy and introverted" on the show. He has also walked runways for several brands. According to his Instagram, he likes to keep himself strong by frequenting the gym.

4) Lee Jin-seok (@seok_lj)

Lee Jin-seok is 31 years old and owns several cafés around the city of Daegu. His expertise lies in making different desserts and serving them in his cafe. His Instagram shows him making and serving deserts and coffee in his cafés.

5) An Min-young (@my_floria_)

An Min-young was crowned Miss Korea Busan in 2023. The 26-year-old owns a Pilates studio where she trains her clients and even has one-on-one sessions with them. According to her Instagram, she also has modeling experience.

6) Lee Gwan-hee (@leegwanhee0429)

Lee Gwan-hee is a 36-year-old professional basketball player for the LG Sakers. He plays the position of a shooting guard. His Instagram has basketball-related content and also shows his love for food. On Single's Inferno, Gwan kept the viewers on the edge with his gaming tactics.

7) Son Won-ik (@hiwonik)

Son Won-ik joined Single's Inferno after a few episodes. This 31-year-old is a realtor who deals in high-end properties in and around Seoul. His Instagram shows that he has experience with modeling as well. Son also maintains a YouTube channel.

8) Yun Ha-bin (@yunhxvin)

Yun Ha-bin is an actor and a model. The 30-year-old was part of the show My Demon, as he played a small role in it, before coming to Single's Inferno. His Instagram shows several pictures of him modeling.

9) Yun Ha-jeong (@hi__jjeong2)

Yun Ha-jeong, like most contestants on Single's Inferno, has some experience in modeling as well. The 26-year-old is in charge of customer service and order purchases for a medical clothing company. Her Instagram pictures show her love for modeling.

10) Park Min-kyu (@ssrt_mk)

Park Min-kyu is a 34-year-old police officer who is a first responder at the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue. His Instagram shows him flaunting his physical strength and rescue skills, which are essential to his job.

11) Yu Si-eun (@yoo__si)

Yu Si-eun is a 27-year-old who was a runner-up at Miss Korea 2022. She works as a model and influencer for various brands. Her Instagram reflects her love and commitment to her work, as she's seen posing for various brands.

12) Cho Min-ji (@joymingzi_)

Cho Min-ji is another 26-year-old who attends the prestigious Ewha Women's University, like Choi Hye-seon. Cho is doing her major in economics and aspires to be a new anchor one day. Choi was also a Miss Korea contestant, according to her Instagram. Miss Choi was at the receiving end of netizens' anger for her behavior towards Gwan-hee and Min-kyu.

The cast of Single's Inferno season 3 is full of models, actors, and professional athletes, which adds to the already existing beauty of the show. The careful selection of the cast makes Single's Inferno highly coveted.