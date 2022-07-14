Sintonia Season 3 review: Another adequate if not excellent season

Sintonia returned to Netflix on July 13, 2022, bringing back the incredible trio of Luiz Fernando Silva, aka Nando (Christian Malheiros), Donizete Santana da Costa, aka Doni (Jotappe), and Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas). The show continued to follow the youngsters in their quest for success and fulfillment amidst the bustling lifestyle of the favela.

This season, though more detached from its surroundings, the show has dedicated ample time to depicting the role of a place in its residents' lives.

Having come a long way from its humble beginnings, Sintonia depicted bigger struggles and more heartbreaks in this new season, without compromising on the touch of authenticity that makes this Brazilian flick so popular among viewers. It was not without its flaws, but a clever script, great performance from the lead cast, and an ambient sound design kept things afloat for the six-episode haul.

Read on for a detailed review of Sintonia.

Sintonia review: A mature take on favela lifestyle

One of the noteworthy things about this season is how maturely the story has evolved since the show's inception. While the earlier seasons dealt more with the depiction of youth in trying circumstances, this season dealt with struggles geared towards adulthood. The thematic elements of Sintonia remained constant in the third season, but the narrative, much like the characters, grew significantly.

Rita is one of the most interesting characters from the very start. Her newfound faith and affiliation to the church, and later to the council, form a chunk of the drama. Her struggle, unlike that of the other two protagonists, is purely moralistic, which is a welcome change.

Doni was always meant to be the focus of this season after he embarked on a tour of Europe in last season's finale. This new journey in his life was replete with challenges, key among them being a struggle for identity. His character was crucial in proving that the street doesn't leave you even if you leave it. A rare sequence saw him embrace this side of his personality despite his newfound fame and glamor.

This season proved more challenging for the three friends, but also established the deep bonds of friendship they share, regardless of the circumstances.

While the season has a darker premise with regards to Nando, in the end, it all clicks together like missing pieces of a puzzle, making it a worthy successor to the previous two installments of Sintonia.

Created by Kondzilla, the show was always meant to depict the streets and the burden that comes with it. With vibrant camera work, incredible sound design, and some great performances from the cast - Christian Malheiros in particular - the series has once again succeeded in creating a gem of a season.

The cliffhanger at the end served as a cherry on top, elevating the show's pace (something that is often a little flawed) and setting up a great premise for the upcoming season.

Sintonia may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for those who enjoy it, this season is an ideal successor and a noteworthy addition to the show.

All the episodes of the show are now streaming on Netflix.

