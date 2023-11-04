6 must-watch Antonio Banderas movies

One of November's anticipated releases is the Antonio Banderas starrer Journey to Bethlehem. It shares the age-old story of the birth of baby Jesus. Banderas dons the role of Herod, the jealous king, and he will do whatever it takes to hold onto his power and crown. Releasing on November 10, 2023, the musical will offer a one-of-a-kind experience by combining classic melodies and modern tracks.

Like in Journey to Bethlehem, Antonio Banderas has played interesting roles over the years. His acting career first took off after he caught the attention of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. The filmmaker felt Banderas had plenty of potential and cast him in several of his projects, which helped put the actor on the map. Soon after, Hollywood started paying attention, and the rest is history.

From 1982 to the present day, Antonio Banderas has acted in several successful projects, but there are some notable movies in particular that fans of the actor shouldn't miss out on.

Must-watch Antonio Banderas movies that showcase his versatility

1) The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Viewers fond of narratives with exciting sword fights and masked vigilantes will find this movie most enjoyable. Directed by Martin Campbell, it follows Don Diego de la Vega, a.k.a the original Zorro, played by Anthony Hopkins, who is out to capture the man who killed his wife. He is also searching for his long-lost daughter. He finds help in his apprentice Alejandro (Antonio Banderas), who eventually takes up the mantle of Zorro from his mentor.

This role is one of the first movies wherein the global audience started to pay attention to Antonio Banderas. He was great as Alejandro, a little rough around the edges but still warm and charismatic. His undeniable chemistry with Elena (Catherine Zeta-Jones) also helps add to the narrative.

2) Spy Kids (2001)

This movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez, is perfect for family movie nights. While spy movies are nothing new, this movie successfully added children to the mix.

The story focuses on two spies, Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino), who stepped back from active duty when they started a family. But when they are called back for a critical mission, they get captured, and it falls on their kids - Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) - to rescue them.

With cool gadgets, unexpected heroes, menacing villains, and family values, this movie has everything viewers can ask for from a good family movie that keeps both the kids and adults entertained.

3) Frida (2002)

A biographical movie, Frida is a must-watch for movie lovers fond of art. It gives viewers a peek into the personal and professional life of Frida Kahlo. The talented Salma Hayek dons the role of the renowned artist, and Alfred Molina plays Diego Rivera, her husband. Antonio Banderas played the role of David Alfaro Siqueiros, a famous Mexican muralist.

Of course, the biggest draw of this movie, directed by Julie Taymor, is the intriguing lead character. However, in addition to that, critics also praised the stunning performances by the cast. The well-executed narrative is compelling enough to keep the audience engaged throughout its runtime.

4) Puss in Boots (2011)

The beloved character, Puss in Boots, first made an appearance in the Shrek film series. Fans couldn't get enough of the sarcastic, cunning Puss, who could fight the meanest of enemies and live to tell the tale. And so, movie lovers had high expectations from the spin-off, and the movie didn't disappoint.

Directed by Chris Miller, it showcases Puss in Boots' origin story wherein he has to go up against two deadly outlaws, Jack and Jill, and steal the magic beans in their possession. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Puss is highly skilled, intelligent, and charming but also warm and vulnerable. He is the kind of hero that everyone wants to root for.

5) Pain and Glory (2019)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, this movie won two awards at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The story centers around a Spanish film director named Salvador Mallo. Struggling both mentally and physically, Mallo ponders on past memories that are somewhat bittersweet.

Given Almodóvar's long connection with Antonio Banderas, it is not surprising that the actor was chosen for the lead role. Banderas brings depth and magnetism to the character that elevates the storytelling in multiple ways. Beautifully written and well-acted, this is a must-watch for fans.

6) Official Competition (2021)

When it comes to unique narratives, it doesn't get any fresher than this movie. The story is focused on an eccentric filmmaker named Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) hired by a multi-millionaire who wants to make a film to preserve his legacy before his death.

Cuevas picks Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez), a stage actor, and Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas), a popular celebrity actor, as the leads. However, getting them to get along turns out to be quite a challenge.

An interesting premise, stellar star cast, and perfectly timed humor combine to create the perfect viewing experience for the audience. No Antonio Banderas movie marathon would be complete without this one.

As there are a few days left for the release of Journey to Bethlehem, Antonio Banderas fans can indulge in these entertaining titles to keep themselves occupied during the wait.