Skinamarink streaming release date, plot, cast, and more details out

Skinamarink, the latest experimental horror film, has taken the internet by storm after making a hit at the box office. This is the first feature film from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball and has managed to pull in over $1.5 million at the box office within a week of its release.

After a commercially successful run at the box office, the hit viral horror is confirmed to be made available for streaming. AMC has announced that the movie has been taken up for streaming exclusively on Shudder, which is famous for its library of thrillers and horror features.

Skinamarink was tagged a hit even before it was released

For all the viewers who did not get an opportunity to catch the latest horror movie on the big screen, AMC is bringing Skinamarink to the small screen.

Skinamarink is the latest experimental horror movie that weaves in a simple plot to give viewers the scare of their lives. The plot revolves around two kids who find themselves trapped alone in their home in the middle of the night. Their parents have disappeared, and some unseen force seems to have trapped them in the house by removing all the doors and windows.

The film has been shot using a grainy, hard-to-decipher filter that gives all the walls, furniture, and television screens a blurred and eerie feel. This only adds to the horror of the abandoned home.

What is interesting is that the movie does not show the characters’ faces, which definitely adds newness to the movie. The director has commented on the making of the movie, saying that he wanted it to feel:

“As if Satan directed a movie and got an AI to edit it. An AI would make weird choices, like, ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna hold on this hallway of nothing for a while'.”

Film critics from the indie film industry had already tagged the movie as a potential hit before it was even released.

Even co-executive producer Jonathan Barkan, head of acquisitions at Mutiny Pictures, estimated that the film would make a mark on the horror genre and resonate with viewers. Film enthusiasts have even compared Skinamarink to the found-footage horror classic The Blair Witch Project and David Lynch’s surrealistic 1977 Eraserhead.

How to stream Skinamarink?

It has been announced by AMC that Skinamarink will stream exclusively on Shudder. The film will make its debut on the horror platform on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The movie previously made its world premiere at Fantasia Fest and brought in over 67x its production budget in just six days on the big screen. Due to its success, the movie is being brought to the streaming service for a larger viewership.

Shudder is a premium streaming service with the widest and best selection of horror, thriller, and supernatural movies and series.

To watch Skinamarink on Shudder, viewers will need to sign up on the streaming platform. The streamer has apps for Apple, Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, and some smart TVs. You can also stream the movie directly via the Shudder website on your laptop, Mac, or PC.

The cast

Skinamarink has been shot in a way that none of the characters' faces are focused upon. The cast list is very small and includes the following actors in the four main characters:

Lucas Paul as Kevin

Dali Rose Tetreault as Kaylee

Ross Paul as Kevin and Kaylee's father

Jaime Hill as Kevin and Kaylee's mother

Get ready for some thrills this February on Shudder.

Poll : 0 votes