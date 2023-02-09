Skinny Puppy, the Canadian industrial-rock band, have announced their farewell tour, scheduled to take place between April 6, 2023, and May 9, 2023.

The band announced the tour, which will also be a celebration of their 40-year anniversary, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Tickets will be available from February 10 at 10 am, and the Live Nation Presale begins at 10 am on February 8, 2023, on www.ticketmaster.com (access code: CHORUS). Citibank presale for Citi cardholders, and the Artist presale, is available from 8 am on February 7, 2023, to 10 pm on February 9, 2023.

Tickets are priced at $110 plus processing fees.

Lead Into Gold to accompany Skinny Puppy

The metal band Lead into Gold is scheduled to appear alongside Skinny Puppy on this tour.

The full list of dates and venues is given below:

April 6, 2023 - Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas

April 7, 2023 - House of Blues Houston in Houston, Texas

April 8, 2023 - House of Blues, New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana

April 10, 2023 - Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

April 11, 2023 - Jannus Live in St Petersburg Florida

April 13, 2023 - The Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia

April 14, 2023 - The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina

April 15, 2023 - The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina

April 17, 2023 - The Roxian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 18, 2023 - Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 19, 2023 - The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland

April 21, 2023 - Irving Plaza in New York, New York

April 23, 2023 - House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts

April 25, 2023 - The Corona Theater in Montreal, Quebec

April 26, 2023 - History in Toronto, Ontario

April 28, 2023 - Bogarts in Cincinnati, Ohio

April 29, 2023 - House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio

May 01, 2023 - The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 02, 2023 - Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas

May 03, 2023 - Summit in Denver, Colorado

May 04, 2023 - The Depot in Salt Lake City, Utah

May 06, 2023 - Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City, Idaho

May 08, 2023 - Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon

May 09, 2023 - Neptune in Seattle, Washington State

Tracing the music career of Skinny Puppy

Skinny Puppy is one of the founders of the industrial rock genre. While he was a member of the new-wave rock band Images of Vogue, Kevin Crompton originally conceptualized it as a side project.

The band became a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre, and bassist Bill Leeb, releasing their first studio album, Bites, in 1985. The album received critical acclaim upon its release and went on to be considered one of the most influential Canadian music albums since the 1980s.

The replacement of Bill Leeb by Dwayne Goettel, a classically trained musician, allowed the band to progress in their pioneering efforts to establish a new and unique soundscape.

Skinny Puppy's second album, Mind: The Perpetual Intercourse, was a critical and commercial failure in what would be the band's lowest point. The album cover is notable for propelling the advocacy for parental advisory stickers on promotional images, led by Tipper Gore.

As one critic described the album, which was released in 1986:

"Desolate, crackling chunk of rust encrusted machinery tacked with bolts, deflecting radio waves and colliding with lost junk."

Skinny Puppy came back strong from the failure of two subsequent albums, with their fourth album, VIVIsectVI, finally achieving the mature but unique industrial soundscape that the band would become known for.

VIVIsectVI, released in 1988, dealt with themes such as animal rights, chemical warfare, and Satanism, and received critical acclaim upon its release.

