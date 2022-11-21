Slumberland cast list: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and others star in Netflix's fantasy film

Netflix's brand new fantasy film, Slumberland, is out, and this one is laden with adventures. The film takes its roots, for the most part, from Winsor McCay's New York Herald comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. Additionally, the film is also the first live-action film adaptation of the comic strip that has so far been made into a play, an animated film, an opera show, and a video game.

The official synopsis for Slumberland, according to Netflix, reads:

"Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish."

David Guion and Michael Handelman, known for Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, have served as screenwriters, while Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready have donned the hats of producers. Helmed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2), the Netflix flick has an exciting cast led by Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley.

The core cast for Netflix's Slumberland explored

1) Jason Momoa as Flip

Jason Momoa is an actor best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Baywatch: Hawaii, Stargate Atlantis, Game of Thrones, Frontier, See, Aquaman, and Dune, to name a few. Apart from being an actor, Momoa is also a writer and has penned stories for The Last Manhunt, Brown Bag Diaries: Ridin' the Blinds in B Minor, and wrote the screenplay for his 2014 film Road to Paloma.

He plays Flip, a satyr-like con artist in Slumberland.

2) Marlow Barkley as Nemo

Only 9 when she began acting, Marlow Barkley's first gig was voicing a character in South Park. Soon after, she would play Sophie Cooper on the ABC sitcom Single Parents. Barkley's other credited appearances include roles in Spirited, Amphibia, and The Loud House.

She plays Nemo, a girl who goes in search of her late father in a dreamworld with Flip, in Slumberland.

3) Kyle Chandler as Peter

Known for his roles in films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still, Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, The Wolf of Wall Street, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong, among others, Kyle Chandler has been a part of the industry since the late 80s. Apart from starring in major studio productions, he has been a part of TV shows like Catch-22, Mayor of Kingstown, and Super Pumped, to name a few.

Kyle Chandler plays Peter, Nemo's late father.

4) Weruche Opia as Agent Green

Weruche Opia is a BAFTA TV Award-nominated British-Nigerian actress who is best known for her role as Terry in BBC's I May Destroy You. Opia's other credited appearances include roles in Top Boy, Suspects, Bad Education, Just A Couple, and Our House, among others.

Slumberland is Weruche Opia's American feature film debut and she is seen as Agent Green in it.

Acting alongside the aforementioned actors are Chris O'Dowd, India de Beaufort, Michael Blake, Humberly Gonzalez, Yanna McIntosh, Chris D'Silva, Jacob So, Sergio Osuna, Leslie Adlam, Jamillah Ross, Tonya Cornelisse, Luxton Handspiker, Ava Cheung, Owais Sheikh, Cameron Nicoll, and Antonio Raine Pastore.

Slumberland, produced by Chernin Entertainment, is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes