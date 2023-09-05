Smash Mouth band members list explored in wake of Steve Harwell's death

Steve Harwell, the iconic lead singer of the 90s rock sensation Smash Mouth, known for his raspy voice and unforgettable hits like All Star and Walkin' on the Sun passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 56. Harwell's death was officially confirmed in a statement by the band's manager, Robert Hayes, citing the cause of death as liver failure.

The manager Robert Hayes shared a statement on his death saying:

"passed peacefully and comfortably Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. The cause of death was acute liver failure,"

He added:

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle, Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.”

He concluded the statement by saying:

"Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out".

Steve's death has left a huge void for his family, friends, and band members and his contributions to the band's success as a founding member. The band members have yet to announce their further plans for the future as they cope with the loss of one of their members.

All about Steve Harwell's band Smash Mouth and his fellow members

Smash Mouth is a popular American band formed in 1994 and known for their catchy pop-rock music. The band's most famous song is All Star, which became an anthem. Their music is upbeat and easy to sing along to. Smash Mouth has had some lineup changes over the years, but they continue to make music and perform live.

Their songs have appeared in movies and TV shows, making them even more well-known. Fans love their fun and energetic style, and they've left a lasting mark on the music world with their catchy tunes.

Here is a closer look at his fellow band members:

Paul De Liste (Bassist and Songwriter)

Paul De Lisle is the bassist and backing vocalist for Smash Mouth. He's been with the band since it started in 1994. Paul's not just a musician, but he's a songwriter too. He helped write many of the band's famous songs like Walkin' on the Sun, All Star, and Then The Morning Comes. Besides music, Paul loves surfing and even wrote a book about Smash Mouth called Smash Mouth: The Official Biography.

Randy Cooke (Drummer)

Randy Cooke is Smash Mouth's drummer, and he joined in 2010, taking over from Kevin Coleman. Randy can play all sorts of music styles, from rock to pop to blues. He's not just a drummer, but he's great with percussion too. Randy has added his own unique touch to Smash Mouth's music.

Mike Krompass (Guitarist)

Mike Krompass is the guitarist for Smash Mouth. He became a band member in 2011, taking over from Greg Camp. Mike's known for his sweet guitar melodies, and he also sings backup vocals. His guitar skills and harmonies have helped shape the band's ever-changing sound.

Robert Jolly ( Touring Drummer)

Robert Jolly is the touring drummer for Smash Mouth, starting in 2022, replacing Randy Cooke on touring. He's a drummer who's played in other famous bands like The Offspring and Sugar Ray. Robert's live performances are full of energy and excitement, and his dedication to the band shines through every time he plays.

Steve Harwell (Frontman and Lead Vocalist)

The final and important member was Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth's legendary frontman and founding band member, who passed away on September 4, 2023. Steve's powerful vocals made songs like All-Star and I'm a Believer unforgettable anthems. Harwell will always be remembered for his contribution to the band's success over 27 incredible years.

Tributes poured in for Smash Mouth's Frontman and Lead Vocalist Steve Harwell

Tributes poured in for Steve Harwell from fans and fellow musicians all around the world, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the news of his sudden passing. The music industry has lost a talented artist and a beloved member of the community, and Steve's legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music.

Steve Harwell is survived by his fiancé, Annette Jones, as well as a brother named Mark and three sisters: Carla Crocker, Michelle Baroni, and Julie Harwell.