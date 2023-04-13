Smother-in-Law season 2 review: Is the latest season of the Brazilian sitcom on Netflix worth the watch?

Smother-in-Law, the Brazilian sitcom, returned with its second season exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Rodrigo Sant'anna stars as the main character, Dona Isadir, and the actor and comedian has also acted as the creator of the series.

The official synopsis for Smother-in-Law, released by Netflix, reads:

''Anyone who thought that, with the problems with the law, Isadir (Rodrigo Sant’Anna) would abandon her meddling and troublesome ways, made a big, big mistake."

The first season of the comedy series sees Isadir, an unrelenting troublemaker, causing a string of problems in the lives of her son, Carlos, and daughter-in-law, Alice, due to her coldness towards the latter. However, at the end of season 1, she ends up behind bars.

Season 2 continues with Isadir bringing more chaos and challenges to Alice and Carlos' family life after getting released from prison.

The new season falls short in many ways. Its repetitive plotlines and overhyped character portrayals make the season monotonous.

A review of Smother-in-Law season 2: Overbearingly melodramatic with a storyline running in circles

A hilarious story on paper fails in execution due to weak writing

In theory, the story of Smother-in-Law season 2 seems quite quirky and entertaining with a mischievous mother-in-law trying to cause problems in her son and daughter-in-law's lives.

However, the new season falls short as its writing feels extremely repetitive with the same plot going on and on, making the entire watching experience quite dull.

Like its first season, season 2 has an array of over-the-top characters, however, the story still falls flat as the characters seem to try too hard to make the audience laugh, leading to a very tiring journey.

The season has a total of ten episodes, with each episode showcasing a new challenge in the lives of Carlos and Alice, created by Isadir. Ten episodes feel far too long for a story with so little substance.

As such, if the audience is looking for a series with an interesting plotline, this season of the Brazilian sitcom on Netflix is definitely not worth the watch.

Underwhelming direction makes the story even more dragged

Director Alex Cabral has attempted to make the story exciting by capturing the sequences in an upbeat manner, but it has backfired. The portrayal of the scenes has come across as overdone. The new season feels quite underwhelming to watch.

The direction of each episode fails to create anything new on screen due to the story running in circles. It feels dragged after just a few episodes. Pivotal scenes like the ones where Isadir makes Carlos and Alice's children against them, or the one where she finds out about Alice and Carlos' plan to move to Sao Paulo, are flat despite all the vibrant characters.

Well-known comedian Rodrigo Sant'anna fails to save the series

Rodrigo Sant'anna, the critically acclaimed Brazilian actor and comedian who is well-known for creating magic on screen, also fails to save the second season of the Netflix series from becoming a complete mess. The actor's portrayal of the lead character Isadir feels forceful and unnatural.

Although the series is strictly a comedy, it lacks substance and weight, which could have come from a powerful acting performance by the lead star. Unfortunately, this time Rodrigo Sant'anna fails to bring his usual magic to the screen.

Apart from Sant'anna, the cast members of Smother-in-Law season 2 also include Lidi Lisboa as Alice, Rafael Zulu as Carlos, Pedro Ottoni as Jonas, Bárbara Sut as Márcia, Solange Teixeira as Fátima and several others.

Their performances are also not up to the mark to make the second season of the sitcom worth watching.

Smother-in-Law season 2 is currently streaming on the streaming platform Netflix.

