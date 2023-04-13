Smother-in-Law season 2 ending explained: Did Isadir follow Carlos and Alice to Sao Paulo?

Smother-in-Law, the over-the-top Brazilian sitcom made its arrival with a brand new season 2 this Wednesday, April 12, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The series which stars renowned Brazilian comedian and actor Rodrigo Sant'anna, who has also served as the creator of the series. The sitcom has been directed by Alex Cabral.

The official synopsis for the 2nd season of Smother-in-Law, given by Netflix, reads:

''Anyone who thought that, with the problems with the law, Isadir (Rodrigo Sant’Anna) would abandon her meddling and troublesome ways, made a big, big mistake."

The cast list for Smother-in-Law season 2 also includes Lidi Lisboa as Alice, Bárbara Sut as Márcia, Rafael Zulu as Carlos, Solange Teixeira as Fátima, and Pedro Ottoni as Jonas.

The audience has been eagerly waiting to see what new drama Sant'anna's character Isadir will bring in the second season. They are especially eager after the first season ended on a striking note, with Isadir getting arrested by the police after getting busted for drugs that weren't hers.

The ending of Smother-in-Law season 2 saw some entertaining sets of events

The second season of Smother-in-Law began with Isadir getting out of prison and Carlos and Alice throwing a gender reveal party as Alice was expecting another child. One would think that a little bit of jail time might bring some changes in a person, but it had no effect on the vicious mother-in-law Isadir.

Right after being released from jail, she started meddling and creating all sorts of problems in Carlos and Alice's married lives. Her limitless mischief and an array of evil plots made Alice's life unbearable, with Carlos being caught in the middle of it all. Towards the end of season 2 of Smother-in-Law, Carlos and his wife Alice came up with a master plan to get rid of Isadir.

They successfully hid Carlos’ promotion and their plan to move to Sao Paulo for the promotion from Isadir. Apart from her, every other member of the family knew about it but kept it a secret. Even Isadir’s beloved friend and sidekick Fatima hid the news from her.

Alice and her husband Carlos were extremely excited to leave their mansion and Isadir in Rio and move to Sao Paulo. However, their children, Marcia and Jonas, were not ready to say goodbye to their grandmother as they were her fans and loved her dearly.

Meanwhile, Alice couldn't take it anymore and was completely fed up with her mother-in-law after tolerating her for so long. One day, she decided to leave her behind in Rio and dragged her husband and their children overnight to Sao Paulo, far away from Isadir. Even Marinez, who generally took Isadir’s side, agreed to shift with Alice to Sao Paulo.

What did Isadir do after finding out that her son and daughter-in-law moved to Sao Paulo?

At the end of the Netflix series' season 2, with all the family members moving away from the mansion and Rio, Isadir was left alone with Fatima and her son Cezinha. However, Isadir was not someone who would accept defeat this easily. She just couldn't leave Alice, Carlos, and their family alone.

She went on to pack her luggage and took Fatima, Fatima's son Cezhina and his boyfriend, with her to visit her son and daughter-in-law in Sao Paulo. Isadir planned to surprise Carlos and Alice by arriving at their new place unannounced. Her thoroughly calculated surprise included a long trip to Sao Paulo. The second season ended with Isadir and her team boarding a bus to start their journey to Sao Paulo.

Don't forget to watch Smother-in-Law season 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

