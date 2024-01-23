sMothered season 5 episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

TLC’s reality TV show sMothered, which focuses on the extremely close bonds between mothers and daughters, returned for season 5 on December 12.

In the previous episode, Trevor's mom was concerned about her son and his mother-in-law India's relationship as their closeness grew. Scott tried to stay away from Eva, but Sunnie planned something else. On the other hand, Mary took over Brittani’s BBL consultation.

sMothered season 5 epsiode 7 synopsis reads as follows:

"Sunnie's plan to come clean blows up in her face; DeLeesa gives Trevor an ultimatum; the results of the pageant pave a new path for Gabriella; Carlo helps Kathy plaster her legs for her funeral party."

The upcoming season 5 episode 7, titled New Path, New Baby, Same Old Drama, airs on January 23, 2024, at 10 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

sMothered season 5 episode 7 release date and time

A lot has happened in the past six episodes, hooking the viewers to the storyline. To watch what happened next, fans can stream sMothered season 5 episode 7 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

The show airs on TLC each week. Moreover, after its release, viewers can stream the newly released episode 7 on Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream or get a subscription to Discovery+.

sMothered season 5 synopsis reads:

"New mothers. New daughters. A whole new set of boundaries to cross. If you thought you knew what the phrase "Like Mother, Like Daughter" meant, just wait until you meet these four outrageous mother-daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme!"

What to expect from sMothered season 5 episode 7?

The six episodes that have already been released focus on mother-daughter relationships that prioritize each other over anyone else.

In this season, dancers Sky, 45, and Skylar, 19, from Atlanta, pageant queens Catherine and Gabriella from Clinton, along with Texas residents Eva and Sunnie, are introduced as the three duos. The fourth duo is a mother-in-law and son-in-law pair, India, 59, and Trevor, 37 are also from Atlanta.

Throughout the show, viewers get insights into the lives of overly attached pairs who are inseparable, they make every decision after consulting each other whether it is the way they dress or when they get their cosmetic procedures done.

It further gives details of codependent individuals who have no boundaries with their parents or children. The duos navigate other aspects of their lives filled with drama and chaos, struggling to find a balance with no personal space.

Fans of sMothered love the plot twists and addicting storylines but most of them find the closeness between these moms and daughters uncomfortable.

In season 5 episode 6, titled Twerking, Top Five and a Two for One Deal, viewers see Catherine anxious and worried for her daughter Gabriella who is competing in a beauty peagent. After putting in the hard work, Catherine hopes Gabriella wins the crown.

Even though much information hasn't been disclosed about season 5 episode 7, fans predict that Gabriella's pageant could be the focus, we'll see more of Catherine planning for the competition. Alongside dramatic moments between cast mates, India and Trevor's closeness might raise questions.

New episodes of sMothered season 5 are released weekly every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. To never miss out on any update fans can follow the official Instagram pages of the cast members along with TLC's websites and social media handles.