Sneakerheads demand "black lace" for the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers

The Air Jordan lineage, co-owned by Nike and Michael Jordan, has become increasingly popular in the sneaker world. Their iconic makeovers have cemented their place in pop culture as well as sneaker sphere.

The label has now introduced a reimagined Chicago color scheme on the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe."

The "Chicago" color scheme involved the mix of black, red, and white on a sneaker model. The reimagined version Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" is expected to be just as successful as the "Lost and Found" Chicagos that were released in 2022 on the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model.

The sneaker model's picture were recently released with the inculcation of the "red lace" option by the media outlet Sneaker News. However, sneakerheads were quick to express their disappointment with the shoe and demanded the red laces to be swapped with more classic choices such as black or white.

Fans react to the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers and demands for a lace swap

Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike kick-started in 1984 and it has led to the creation of one of the most iconic and beloved sneaker lineages of all time, the Air Jordan.

The duo's partnership has undoubtedly left a permanent mark on both the sneaker and basketball worlds, while seamlessly blending them.

They launched their first silhouette Air Jordan 1 in 1985, and it has continued to be seen in many iconic makeovers over time, the most famous ones being the "Bred" (Black and Red) and "Chicago" (Black, Red and White).

Therefore, the sneakerheads are particularly attached with the "Chicago" color scheme, which reminds them of the heyday of Michael Jordan as a basketball player.

For the latest Black Toe, when the leaked images revealed red laces, fans were against the change and asked for a more classic lace color instead. Some suggested the shoe to feature white or black laces, which will perfectly honor the classic styles MJ himself preferred.

Sneakerheads dismiss the "red laces" on Nike Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

A few sneakerheads even demanded "sail laces," which is also another neutral color. However, one thing that the sneakerheads were sure about was that they were going to purchase the shoe despite the "Red laces."

Fans appreciated the colorway and were excited to cop it and proudly wear it.

For fans who are not sold on the idea of Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" with red laces, they can alternatively buy other colored laces online via the sneaker retailers and resellers such as StockX, Crepdog Crew, and others.

The laces can be easily swapped by removing the previous ones and entering the desired laces via aglets. The shoe laces can be tied in multiple ways including Bar style, loosely crossed style, half-way criss-crossed style, and more.

For fans excited to purchase the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers, they are slated to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 4, 2023, at a retail price of $140.