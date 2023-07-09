SNEEZE x Reebok Classic Leather "White" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

SNEEZE and Reebok have joined hands once again to launch a new version of the Reebok Classic Leather sneaker model. The two companies have a unique partnership and they have collaborated on several occasions. SNEEZE Magazine focuses on modern street culture and with Reebok's iconic sneaker styles and designs, the duo has created a wide range of unique and innovative sneakers over the years.

The two brands will soon launch SNEEZE x Reebok Classic Leather "White" sneakers. This pair of sneakers will release on July 14, 2023, and as the demand for the SNEEZE and Reebok collaborative sneakers is quite high, the brands have decided to restock the pair on July 21, 2023. The shoes will be available for $130 at official Reebok stores.

SNEEZE x Reebok Classic Leather "White" sneakers will come in men's sizes

A closer look at the sneakers (Image via Reebok)

Over the past three years, SNEEZE Magazine has been part of various footwear collaborations. Although they have made contributions to sneaker labels like Adidas and Vans, no brand is as closely associated with the magazine as Reebok. The upcoming sneaker style is a continuation of the pair's Club C Grounds collection, which was unveiled earlier this year.

According to SNEEZE, The Club C, SNEEZE's debut shoe for Reebok, which was released in the summer of 2020, served as both the inspiration and the model for this sneaker. The color scheme and materials that were first used on the Club C have come to represent a distinctive combo for SNEEZE, which they want to explore and develop across various models, and even across brands.

The sleek white leather panels that make up the majority of the upper of the SNEEZE x Reebok Classic Leather "White" sneakers are accentuated with a solid black color on the canvas tongues and internal linings. Reebok's branding is replaced with the SNEEZE emblem on the quarter panels, while the insignia of the sportswear company is emblazoned across the tongues.

Classic Leather "White" sneakers (Image via Reebok)

While introducing the new Classic Leather "White" shoes, the sneaker brand stated:

"Street art style for the win. A graffiti-inspired design of the SNEEZE logo puts a fresh spin on these Reebok Classic Leather shoes. The clean, court-inspired style has a minimalist look. Black pops against the subtle upper keep things fresh."

The Reebok Classic Leather sneakers offer unmatched comfort. Constructed with a soft leather upper, they provide a glove-like fit that takes the shape of the wearer's foot over time. The padded collar and tongue further enhance comfort, ensuring a snug and supportive fit.

Durability is another hallmark of classic leather sneakers. The high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship make them long-lasting companions. The leather upper not only adds to the durability of the shoe but also offers easy maintenance, allowing for effortless cleaning and care.

VA Sneaker News @VA_Sneaker_News SNEEZE x Reebok Classic Leather

Color: Footwear White/Chalk-Core Black

Style Code: IE9215

Release Date: July 14, 2023 (SNEEZE)

Release Date: July 21, 2023 (Reebok)

Price: $130 USD SNEEZE x Reebok Classic LeatherColor: Footwear White/Chalk-Core BlackStyle Code: IE9215Release Date: July 14, 2023 (SNEEZE)Release Date: July 21, 2023 (Reebok)Price: $130 USD https://t.co/OO2UgbJIMx

The clean and minimalist design, featuring the iconic Reebok branding on the side, creates a versatile look for the Reebok Classic Leather sneakers that effortlessly complement a variety of outfits.

Poll : 0 votes