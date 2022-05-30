Snoop Dogg cancels tour: Rapper apologizes on social media for unforeseen scheduling conflicts

Snoop Dogg has canceled all his non-US tour dates that were scheduled between August 26 and September 19, 2022. According to the tour organisers, the tickets will be refunded to the original point of purchase. As of now, there is no guarantee about the postponed dates of the concerts, leaving many fans disappointed.

Snoop Dogg explains the reason for cancelation and issues apology

A statement released via Snoop Dogg's social media noted that he regrets canceling his international performances and states that the cancelation was due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects.

The statement further added:

"He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future. Snoop is still committed to his remaining US tour dates for the rest of 2022. Thank you for your support and be safe out there ya'll."

The Drop It Like Its Hot singer was scheduled to play four shows in Australia in October and November as part of his I Wanna Thank Me tour. He was going to make stops in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

A statement was also released by Perth’s RAC Arena where Snoop was slated to perform. The statement noted that the new dates for February 2023 are looking likely but are yet to be confirmed. It read:

“MJR Presents are working closely with Snoop’s team on the new dates, which is looking likely to be February 2023 and will be back in touch with further details soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new show dates.”

It further added:

“While we understand the disappointment with these shows moving back to 2023, we also respect Snoop’s decision and can’t wait to have the God Father of Rap finally back on Australian shores.”

Snoop Dogg reveals he fainted when TuPac Shakur passed away

In a recent podcast, Snoop Dogg revealed that he had fainted after seeing Tupac Shakur in the hospital after the 1996 Las Vegas shooting. He was talking to Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast when he recounted the incident. He said:

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac.”

According to Deadline, former Death Row label head Suge Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat.

Snoop Dogg continued:

“We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before, he going to be alright.'

He then recalled the exact moment when he fainted:

"We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in him. When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted."

Tupac Shakur was 25 when he was shot. At the time, both Snoop Dogg and Tupac were signed to Death Row Records, co-founded by Suge Knight. The artists had collaborated on Tupac's 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted single from his All Eyez on Me album.

Upcoming collaboration with BTS

Snoop Dogg is slated to collaborate with BTS. In an interview with The Buzz, the artist said that he was working on a collaboration with BTS, adding that he has already recorded vocals for the upcoming track.

