Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Skechers released its Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack most recently. The partnership with the music icon resulted in the creation of two interesting colorways of the shoe brand’s sneaker model, namely SKX Resagrip. This sneaker pack offers White and Orange iterations of the silhouette.

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack was officially offered for sale on January 25, 2024. Both colorways of this joint sneaker pack can be bought exclusively from Skechers’ online store. Each colorway is priced at $160 and is available in men's sizes. Sizing options ranging from US4.5 to US14 are available for purchase.

More details about the Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack

Take a closer look at the white colorway (Image via Skechers)

Skechers, a name more commonly linked with everyday shoes that prioritize comfort, made headlines at the tail end of 2023 by launching a line of high-performance basketball shoes. Several prominent people have joined this movement, including NBA players like Terrance Mann and Julius Randle.

In an unexpected move, Skechers Basketball decided to team up with Snoop Dogg, an esteemed name in the music industry, for their newest project. Two joint versions of the Skechers SKX Resagrip have been released as a result of the collaboration, which started with Snoop Dogg's introduction in early 2023.

The partnership between Skechers and Snoop Dogg, who has an unparalleled cultural and musical impact, offers a new angle to the efficiency basketball industry. His partnership with Skechers started with a spectacular Super Bowl commercial and has progressed into a unique collection of sneaker hues.

Expand Tweet

Two attractive colors of the effective basketball shoe are part of the Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack. They showcase both entities' dedication to creativity in athletic footwear and Snoop Dogg's distinctive flair.

Basketball athletes who value quickness and agility may find the SKX Resagrip model to be a good fit.

It features Goodyear's cutting-edge Resagrip technology, which provides unmatched grip and traction. Hyper Burst padding, a responsive and lightweight material, enhances this technology by creating a pleasant and energetic playing experience.

The qualities of the Hyper Burst Pro™ insole employed in the footwear are highlighted by Skechers:

“Resilient, highly-responsive, ultra-lightweight, and long-lasting Hyper Burst Pro™ sock liner.”

The Boss Treatment Pack features two designs that highlight Snoop Dogg's talent for captivating designs.

Detailed look at orange colorway (Image via Skechers)

The first is a sophisticated white variant that radiates style. The second color scheme is a daring and energetic shade of orange. Each sneaker features the signature Snoop Dogg "S" emblem over a paint scheme.

Attractive details on different sections of the sole unit elevate the design even more, making it more appealing to the eye.

The description of the collaborative sneaker on the Skechers website reads:

“Roll up to the court in style with the Skechers x Snoop Dogg: SKX® Resagrip® - Boss Treatment. This Snooped-out basketball design comes in two hand-picked colorways and merges a Goodyear® Resagrip® outsole with responsive Hyper Burst® cushioning and podiatrist-certified Arch Fit® support.”

Don’t miss out on the newly released Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack that is currently accessible from the sneaker label’s online site.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here