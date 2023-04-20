Snowfall season 6 episode 10 (finale) ending explained: Tying all the loose ends

Snowfall ultimately came to its long-awaited conclusion after six long seasons on April 19, 2023, concluding almost all the arcs that fans have seen for all these episodes. In an intriguing finale, which was perhaps one of the most satisfying episodes in the show's history, Snowfall pulled out all the aces in this finale as

Franklin (Damson Idris) turned on everyone and everything in a life-altering move that changed almost everything. Titled The Struggle, the finale followed almost all the characters as they redefined their journeys and chose a path for the future.

Moreover, Peaches (DeRay Davis) reappeared, leading Franklin back to the big mystery that dominated the entire season, at least thematically. The story also moved forward and depicted the later years of the familiar characters.

Snowfall season 6 episode 10 is now available for streaming on Hulu.

Snowfall season 6, episode 10 ending: All the stories come to a full circle

The finale had many separate parts with many separate characters, all fulfilling their respective arcs. All these arcs were intertwined inside the episode.

The episode begins with Franklin getting threats from the CIA about Ruben (Alejandro Edda). Franklin was asked to either turn Ruben over or face prison himself, leading the former to comply. Franklin put Ruben in the trunk of his car and took him to the drop point.

After complying with the CIA, Franklin went to Leon (Isaiah John) in desperate need of money. He asks his friend to give him some money, which Leon refuses, stating that Cissy (Michael Hyatt) sacrificed her life to give Franklin something and he does not plan to disrespect that.

Franklin gets violent and pulls a gun on his friend. But Leon's men appear behind Franklin, leading him to leave quietly. Later, Wanda (Gail Bean) reveals that she has gotten a one-way ticket to Ghana. After conferring with Cissy, Leon decides to follow Wanda to Ghana.

Back at Cissy's house, Paul Davis (Steven Williams) offers to buy Franklin out of the Spring Street development deal, something that Veronique (Devyn Tyler) suggested to him. This angers Franklin, who goes on to threaten Veronique. It turns out at the end that Veronique emptied most of Franklin's account and left town.

Cissy, on the other hand, accepts a plea deal and pleads guilty to murder. Cissy later signs over the house to Franklin in a disgruntled state. She is last seen being carried away by the prison guards, effectively hinting that Cissy's saga was over.

Snowfall soon reached the most important arc of the night, Peaches. After failing to find Veronique, Top Notch (Damien Smith) gives Franklin a file as a parting gift. This file contains some important information, leading Franklin to an unknown house.

Franklin finds out that Peaches was there in the house. After a brief altercation and a smart attempt by Peaches, Franklin kills him. He also kills Peaches' friend and a locksmith who came over to do a job.

The next part shows the story two years later. It depicts how Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) is back in the wrestling ring and DEA agent Tony Marino (Scott Subiono) starts looking for Louie (Angela Lewis).

The ending sees Leon returning to LA from Ghana another year later. He finds Franklin at Cissy’s home in a battered and ragged condition. The latter reveals that he was in a lot of tax debt. The last shot sees the police looking the house. Franklin tells Leon that he is free now.

All episodes of Snowfall are now streaming on Hulu.

