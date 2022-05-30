''SNS Icon": BTS' Jungkook tops worldwide trends as fans go gaga over his airport style during departure to the US

BTS' Jungkook took over the internet yet again for his chic fashion style as he arrived at South Korea’s international Incheon Airport. The seven-member K-pop boy group recently announced that they will be traveling to the United States of America to meet President Joe Biden at the White House, which understandably caused their fans to celebrate.

Suited up in a casual, street-style look, Jungkook mesmerized not only fans but also the paparazzi at the airport. All eyes were on him for his pristine white outfit that exuded summer vibes. Netizens also labelled Jungkook the "SNS Icon" of airport fashion.

Fans began tweeting about the group’s maknae non-stop as he also carried a drumstick case with him, which has led to many speculating if “Drummer Jungkook” will be back soon.

have a safe flight Jungkook DRUMMER JK IS COMING Y'ALL 🤯

ARMYs trend "Have a safe flight Jungkook" as BTS jets off to the United States of America

Group maknae Jungkook departed for the United States of America earlier than the rest of the members for BTS' meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House and their speech on the concerning issue of anti-Asian hate crimes. He got on the flight from Incheon Airport in South Korea on May 30.

As soon as Jungkook stepped out of his guarded vehicle, K-paparazzi surrounded the idol and began clicking pictures of him in his chic yet casual airport outfit. Since Since Jungkook is set to travel a long distance, he chose to adopt a minimalistic, comfortable style that was still undeniably elegant.

Jungkook wore a white sweater and blue denim jeans. For his accessories, the maknae chose to wear a black baseball cap and a pair of brown classic Nike shoes.

Just after BTS' Jungkook’s airport pictures were made public, “Have A Safe Flight Jungkook” began trending worldwide on Twitter at #1. Fans wished the K-pop idol a safe journey as he snagged the top worldwide trends with “Jungkook” and “Drummer Jungkook” trending alongside the former phrase.

The golden maknae trended in more than 75 countries, including the US and India, with over 1.2 million mentions, thus proving his brand power and global popularity once again.

Have a save flight Jungkook at a moment, he looks like seokjin

Jungkook is called the gen z fashion icon of kpop for his cool and iconic airport appearances.

According to various K-media outlets, Jungkook’s airport departure has become a trending topic in many Korean online communities as well, with multiple pictures and videos of the idol arriving at the airport circulating on the internet.

BTS' Jungkook earned praise from Korean media, worldwide fans, and reporters as he greeted and bowed to everyone who came to the airport. Numerous reports about his departure kept pouring in as he enjoyed the love and support of all those present.

"A man of manners - 90 degrees bow is second nature to him"

Tell me, have you seen someone as precious as him?🥺

HAVE A SAVE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

Tell me, have you seen someone as precious as him?🥺

HAVE A SAVE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

I can't help but fall in love with him again... please.. he's respectful and has a sweet heart, he bows down to them a lot

Why is BTS traveling to the US?

The septet will celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month on May 31, 2022 at the White House. Group members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, SUGA and V have also departed from Incheon Airport in South Korea by now, and are looking forward to addressing the issue, with the goal of making the world a better place.

President Biden and BTS will also talk about the importance of diversity, inclusion and equality. They will discuss the group’s platform as youth ambassadors who spread messages of hope and positivity across the globe.

