"So glad he picked her": Fans react as Kurt chooses Amanda on Joe Millionaire

Kurt Sowers picks Amanda Pace as his potential partner on Joe Millionaire (Image via @Sir_Kurt/Twitter)
Varsha Narayanan
Modified Mar 11, 2022 09:43 AM IST
Joe Millionaire star Kurt Sowers has finally made a decision, and Amanda has been chosen as the partner that the lead looks to spend the rest of his life with. The finale episode had viewers at the edge of their seats, mainly because of the edits that did not reveal the men's choices up until the end.

The men had one final date with the two women. Throughout the episode, Kurt was torn between Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace. While the lead revealed that he was "drawn" to Moore, he could envision a future with Amanda and decided to choose her in the end.

Fans rejoiced at Kurt's choice and were happy for the couple. One fan tweeted:

@amandapaceee sooo happy for my girl amanda!Amanda!! I'm so glad he picked her!! #joemillionaire

Joe Millionaire star Steven Mcbee also had two great choices in front of him, and he chose Calah Jackson over Annie Jorgensen. This shook fans as the majority of them were expecting him to end up with Annie.

Fans rejoice at Kurt Sowers' decision on Joe Millionaire

Fans were happy with Kurt's choice to pick Amanda to spend his life with. They took to social media to express their feelings.

@amandapaceee sooo happy for my girl amanda!Amanda!! I'm so glad he picked her!! #joemillionaire
HE PICKED AMANDA THANK YOU JESUS 😭😭😭 #JoeMillionaire
Everyone in my house when Kurt chose Amanda #joemillionaire https://t.co/LKi1la8zvS
Yayyyyy! Amanda #joemillionaire https://t.co/RheQY1rwrb
Team Amanda from day one #joemillionaire
I feel like Amanda was the right choice for Kurt tbh they belong togetherrrrrrr #joemillionaire
YAYYY AMANDA & KURT I’M SO HAPPY!!!🥳 #joemillionaire
My heart is filled with so much joy knowing Kurt picked Amanda #joemillionaire
CAUSE AMANDA AND KURT CONNECT IN A WAY HIM AND CAROLYN NEVER DID. YOU CAN SEE KURTS ENERGY LIGHTS UP WHEN HES WITH AMANDA. #JoeMillionaire
OMG KURT CHOSE AMANDA?!!!!! OMG OMG OMG yaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy‼️‼️🥳🥳🥳🥳🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑 #joemillionaire

Kurt Sowers chooses Amanda Pace over Carolyn Moore

Joe Millionaire's finale episode did see the lead Kurt Sowers torn between his head and his heart. While going on final dates with the two women (Carolyn and Amanda), he revealed that while he was physically attracted to Carolyn, his relationship with Amanda was more mature and sensible.

⭐️ I’m so happy for them!!! @amandapaceee @Sir_Kurt @JoeMillFOX #joemillionaire https://t.co/WSCwI3fNld

Confessing his feelings to Amanda, Kurt said:

"So Amanda.. I have fallen in love with you. And I want to be with you. For richer or poorer..if you'll have it. It is a promise that I want to start something with you and I tend to see it through."
This wasn't easy. #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/91DbYbKPK2

Kurt confessed to Carolyn that his "heart belonged to someone else" and said:

"Carolyn, I think that passion we have for each other is unreal. You can't make it up. But as much as I love having passion in my life, it has burned me in the past, truly. Keep getting the feeling that this will burn out...as much as this breaks my heart...my heart belongs to someone else."
When he tells you he’s falling in love with you también the day before, and the day after “his heart belongs to someone else”. Peace out Lakeshore Manor #canigonow✌🏽🏃‍♀️ #joemillionaire https://t.co/Um0ELw1d3l

While leaving the mansion, Carolyn said Kurt had made the right decision. She said:

"He made the right decision because if he was that insecure that whole time, then he's not the one for me so.. I'm the girl that got away."
.@sir_kurt and @steven_mcbee have officially made their decisions! #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/uK8hCqVgOK
The reality dating series aired its final episode and fans were largely satisfied with the conclusion. Viewers are now eagerly expecting another installment of Joe Millionaire.

हिन्दी