Prioritizing real self over money: 5 things Amanda talked about her journey on Joe Millionaire

Joe Millionaire star Amanda Pace spoke about her background and her experience of finding love on the show in an interview with The List. The dating series features two men, Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee, one of whom is a millionaire. 18 women compete on the show without knowing which one of the bachelors is the rich one.

Amanda Pace, one of the women competing in Joe Millionaire, built a strong connection with Kurt early on. As the season progressed, it was revealed that Steven was not the only wealthy cast member. When the women's families visited the manor, Pace's mother revealed that her daughter was worth more than $10 million.

During an exclusive interview with The List, Amanda revealed why she kept her significant wealth a secret. Amanda also spoke about her experience filming the show and her relationship with the other contestants. The article below will address five things she spoke about in the interview.

5 things Joe Millionaire star Amanda Pace said about her experience on the show

1) Amanda Pace reveals her experience on the show was different from her expectations

Joe Millionaire star Amanda revealed that she struggled with a lot of anxiety throughout the filming as it was quite different than what she expected, stating:

"You get there, and there are a lot of moving parts, so many cameras, and a lot of downtime. I had no idea what was going on. They would tell you to be ready at 7:00 p.m., and then you wouldn't start filming sometimes until 1, 2:00 a.m."

Amanda confessed that although it seemed overwhelming at first, once the cast got adjusted to the flow and six girls remained, the timings got better.

2) Amanda feels judged for the her family's wealth

When asked in the interview whether Joe Millionaire star Amanda had planned to reveal her financial status to the cast, she confessed that it was never on the cards. The star revealed that she did not prefer to be judged for the money she had and said:

"I work really hard, and I own my own business. Every time I'm working, even if I'm working really hard, if I acknowledge the fact that I have a trust fund or I came from money, people kind of overlook the work I've done."

She wanted people to recognize her for her own talent and skill. She said that if she revealed her financial status, then people would see her as a "trust fund kid" and nothing more.

"The money's an extra added thing. I feel like, especially in this day and age, everyone wants to own a business or travel. I don't really like that rep because I do work really hard for everything I do have. I'm thankfully blessed with that as well. I leave it on the back burner until it comes up."

3) Amanda talks about her experience dating on a reality TV show

Considering the cast did not have their phones with them, Amanda said that dating on Joe Millionaire was rather interesting as there were fewer distractions. The star revealed that it was difficult in the beginning, with 18 women competing for the suitors' time, but she waited until it was time for her to connect.

"I'm not very aggressive. I hung in the back until it was my time. In the beginning, it's definitely a little bit challenging...As time moves forward, you definitely do get to know them. It's cute because everything's removed. It's raw and real. I wish I had a little bit more time, one on one time."

4) Joe Millionaire star Amanda revealed some of her biggest challenges of filming the show

The star said that they were not told about the concept in its entirety until they started filming. She said:

"Going into the show, they didn't tell us that it was "Joe Millionaire." They just told us it was called "Love for Real." I was going with the flow, open to the process. I was like, 'This is fun. Once in a lifetime experience, go for it.'"

When asked if the concept of the show mattered to her, the star said that, for her, it was more about how hardworking a person was rather than their wealth. She said:

"I like a guy that has drive and that really has goals. I think, long term, I want a partner who's going to work together and continue to build the empire that my family left for me. Ultimately, no, it didn't have an effect because I think both guys were working men."

5) Amanda talks about her relationship with the other girls in the house

The Joe Millionaire star revealed that she was close to castmates Annie and Amber as they were able to form deeper friendships and could also rely on each other for support.

"It was fun, thank God, because it could have... my biggest fear going into it was that the girls were going to be really catty, and drama, and nasty. For the majority of the time, we had a lot of laughs and way more good times than dramaful times."

Amanda Pace is one of the frontrunners competing for Kurt Sowers' heart. In the upcoming episodes, the duo will get to spend more one-on-one time together and see how the relationship between them pans out.

Season 2 of Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

